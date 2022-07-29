Season Champions Crowned At SIS

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: Wednesday, July 27th the point season came to an end for the five classes of race cars that compete at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. Perfect weather greeted the fans for an action packed night of racing that saw the final checkered flag wave at 10 pm.

The final race of the night was the 16 lap feature for the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks. Aaron Martin came into the night with a slim four point lead over Dustin Griffiths. The feature took the green with Griffiths on the outside front row and Martin back in the sixth starting position. Griffiths took the lead, a position that he would not relinquish the entire feature. Martin steadily worked to the front and was able to take control of second as the race wound down. Martin pulled along side of Griffiths on the white flag lap but settled for second at the checkers. The second place finish earned Martin the 2022 Hobby Stock division track championship by three points.

Todd Reitzler broke a personal win less streak at SIS by taking command early in the MidState Machine Stock Car feature. Reitzler shot by Steve Byers and went on to record the win. Nathan Wood raced amongst the lead pack finishing in third in taking the season long point title in the very tough Stock car division.

Cayden Carter subbed for Maguire DeJong on Wednesday night and placed the 30M in the winners circle. Carter overtook early leader Carter VanDenBerg, and sailed on to the caution free feature win. Curtis VanDerWal raced into second and held the position to the checkers and in doing so became the 2022 Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmod track champion.

The Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts feature on Championship night went to Matt Moore. Moore raced the checkers ahead of James Harring and Greg Franklin. Terry Bickford was crowned the track champion by taking the green flag.

The Clow Valve Company Sprint Car races got off to a scary start as Logan Alexander rode out a nasty flip that saw his sprinter come to rest on the street adjacent to turn one of the Speedway. Alexander got crossed up entering turn one and went in to an end over end flip that saw his Sprinter clear the fence without leaving a mark on the rail. Alexander climbed out of the car and was only shaken up in the hard flip. The main event win went to Doug Sylvester on Championship night. Sylvester led the majority of the race and took the checkers ahead of Tyler Graves and Kelly Graham. With the third place finish Graham earned the track point title in the Sprint car division.

The next racing event at the Southern Iowa Speedway will be the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge featuring the powerful 410 Sprint Cars on Monday, August 8th.

The final race of the season will feature the five weekly classes as Musco Lighting presents the annual Fall Challenge. October 14 and 15 will be complete shows.

Wednesday, July 27 SIS Season Championships Features (top Five)

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

73 Aaron Martin- Delta

01 Austin Barnes-Des Moines

77 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon

MidStates Machine Stock Cars

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

17 Steve Byers-Indianola

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

1X Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

30M Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa

1V Curtis VanDerwal-Oskaloosa

7V Carter VanDenBerg-Oskaloosa

352 Charlie Weber-Sigourney

8T Tony Johnson-Oskaloosa

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa

2h James Haring-Oskaloosa

22 Greg Franklin-Oskaloosa

7 Brandon Pickney-Ottumwa

16 Jake Meinders-Ottumwa

Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprints

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton

25 Kelly Graham-Hedrick

7J Nathan James-Russell

17 Steve Pumphrey-Fairfield