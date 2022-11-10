Sears Tabbed as NAIA Defensive Player of the Week

Oskaloosa–Edan Sears (So., Telford, England, Sports Management) played an integral part in William Penn advancing in the postseason with an upset last weekend and for his efforts he was named NAIA Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday.

The national weekly award is the third all-time for the program (all since 2018) and the first since Eduardo Bonatto was Offensive POW on October 1, 2019.

Sears claimed the accolade as he performed at an elite level on both ends of the pitch in WPU’s 2-0 upset over second-seeded and #9 Missouri Valley in the Heart Tournament Quarterfinals.

The sophomore defender guided William Penn’s defense in shutting out the Vikings (seventh shutout of the year for WPU) and holding them to only two shots. He also produced offensively with the game-winning goal.

Sears now has four goals in 2022, tying for third on the team in scoring.