Sears’ All-Around Game Nets Weekly Honor

Oskaloosa–Edan Sears (So., Telford, England, Sports Management) was special on both sides of the pitch last Saturday, and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Sears won his first career laurel by helping William Penn (10-5-3) to a 2-0 upset over second-seeded Missouri Valley in the Heart Tournament Quarterfinals. The shutout is the seventh of the year for the Statesmen.

The sophomore defender guided the Statesmen defense in allowing the Vikings to tally just two shots in the shutout. He was also accomplished on the offense end as his lone shot beat the MVC goalkeeper for the game-winning score. It was one of nine shots recorded by victorious William Penn.

Sears now has four goals in 2022, tying for third on the team in scoring, despite playing on the defensive line.

The award is the second of the year for WPU.