Santi Promoted to Assistant Position

Oskaloosa–William Penn Head Women’s Basketball Coach Steve Williamson is proud to announce that Jenna Santi has been named Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach.

Santi is a 2018 graduate from William Penn University with a degree in Sports Management. A three-time letterwinner at WPU, she helped lead the Statesmen to national tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.

During her tenure as a member of the WPU women’s basketball team, Santi was a two-time all-Heart honorable mention and captained the team during the 2018-2019 season.

“I am very happy to have Jenna continue to be part of the William Penn women’s basketball family,” Williamson said. “She has been a big part of the program as a player and a graduate assistant, and I expect great things from her as our assistant coach. There is no doubt in my mind she will be a very successful coach at this level.”

Immediately following her time as an undergraduate student, Santi moved into the coaching world as a graduate assistant for the navy and gold. She served in that role for the past year and a half.

As a member of the coaching staff, Santi helped guide the program to a 25-7 record in 2019-2020, headlined by another trip to nationals. She was also the head coach of the junior varsity program.

Santi is an Oak Creek, Wis. native and is currently finishing up her Master’s of Business Leadership degree at William Penn.

“I am thankful for the opportunity that both the University and Coach Williamson have given me,” Santi said. “William Penn has been a second home for me over the years. I am very excited to advance my career and help continue to build on the success of the women’s basketball program.”

Santi takes over for Brita Hand who recently accepted the head coaching position at Briar Cliff University.