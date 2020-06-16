Sandra Christophel

April 28, 1966 – June 15, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 54

Sandra Christophel, 54, of Oskaloosa, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home in Oskaloosa. She was born April 28, 1966, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Murriel “Buck” and Karen Van Polen Christophel.

Sandy graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1984. Following high school, she earned her cosmetology license, by completing her training at Iowa School of Beauty in 1986.

Sandy went on to work at various salons in Oskaloosa including Maxine’s. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which left her unable to continue her career in salons. She worked at Pamida and Coast to Coast in Oskaloosa. She retired from Coast to Coast in the mid 1990’s as her multiple sclerosis became more advanced.

She enjoyed the long-time companionship of Thomas Shipp. Her greatest joy in life was raising their daughter Natasha. She enjoyed needlework, crocheting, and cross stitch. She also enjoyed listening to rock and roll music, watching television, her pet cats, reading, and riding motorcycles (Harley Davidson).

Her family includes her daughter, Natasha Shipp of Oskaloosa; her parents, Murriel “Buck” and Karen Christophel of Oskaloosa; a brother, John Christophel of Okaloosa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and three cousins.

A private family graveside service and burial will be held in the Friends Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending.

Open visitation will begin Wednesday after 1 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and continue until 6 p.m.

