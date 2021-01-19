Sally A. Wilke

Sally A. Wilke

June 24, 1932 – January 18, 2021

Dubuque (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 88

Sally A. Wilke, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa and formerly of Oskaloosa, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Ennoble Nursing and Rehab. Center in Dubuque. She was born Friday, June 24, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Donovan F. and Marjorie Mary Plass Ward.

Sally graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with the class of 1950. Following high school graduation, she attended Dubuque University.

Early on Sally worked as a secretary at the University of Iowa Department of Otolaryngology.

On December 26, 1953, she was united in marriage to Richard M. “Dick” Wilke at St. Columkille Catholic Church in Dubuque. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Oskaloosa. To this union two daughters Lisa and Marjie were born. Later, Dick and Sally welcomed Joseph “J.J.” into their home through adoption.

Sally was a dedicated wife and mother and stayed home with her children until they were in school full time. She then worked various places in Oskaloosa including, Seifferts Clothing, Snyders, Mahaska County YMCA teaching swim lessons and as a program director, Oskaloosa Community Schools and Hy-Vee.

Sally loved animals and especially dogs, not only her dogs, but she also loved everyone’s dogs. She spent many years dog walking and dog sitting for people when they were traveling. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Church in Oskaloosa. For many years, Sally had horses on her property on the north edge of Oskaloosa. She loved tending to and riding her horse around the countryside.

On June 21, 1991, Dick passed away. Though she grieved the loss of her husband greatly, Sally did not slow down. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Oskaloosa Indian sports fan. She was a staple at any sporting event that involved “her” teams. If her children or grandchildren were participating, she was not only a staple in the stands, but also a force to be reckoned with in the facility. As with any avid sports fan she loved her teams no matter the outcome of their season. She did always hope for a trip to California at the end of football season, and in her 67 years of attending every game she did follow the team to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl four times. Her love for the Hawkeyes was deep, but it periled in comparison to the love she had for her family.

Her family includes her two daughters: Lisa Perkins of Dubuque and Marjie (& Jim) Rinehart of Oskaloosa; six grandchildren: Dr. Steven (& Stefanie) Perkins, Catherine (& Pat) O’Hea, Jennifer (& Nic) Lynch, Mary Beth Perkins, Melissa (& Brandon) Hunt, and David (& Audrianna) Wilke; eleven great grandchildren; and a brother, John “Thomas” (& Barbara) Ward of LaQuinta, California; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Dick, Sally was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph “J.J.” Wilke; and a sister, Janice L. Kinder.

Services are pending at the Bates Funeral Chapel.

