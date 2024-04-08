Rural Mahaska Family Escapes House Fire

New Sharon Fire and Rescue Press Release

On April 7, 2024 at 2:57 PM, the Mahaska County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call from a subject reporting a structure fire with flames coming from the roof in the 2200 block of 193rd St. Oskaloosa Fire Department and Barnes City Volunteer Fire Department were requested for mutual aid. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire conditions throughout a majority of the residence. The strong wind conditions made controlling the fire extremely difficult. Crews remained on scene for 5 hours. The family did an excellent job of making sure everyone was out of the house and at a safe distance.

Make sure your family has a fire escape plan.

We would like to thank Mahaska County CERT for being on scene supporting the fire crews and the family. New Sharon Fire was also assisted by the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.