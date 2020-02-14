Rozenboom Cleared Of Animal Neglect Complaint

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of possible animal abuse/neglect at Rosewood Pork Inc., located at 2750 272nd Drive, located in rural Mahaska County. The complaint indicated that hogs in a confinement building had suffered from abuse and/or neglect. This complaint came from a representative of the Direct Action Everywhere organization.

Rosewood Pork Inc. is owned by Iowa State Senator Ken Rozenboom and his brother Calvin Rozenboom. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted with the investigation of this complaint by members of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The Sheriff’s Office concluded it’s investigation of this matter today. As a result of this investigation, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence of abuse or neglect of these animals and the complaint is considered unfounded.