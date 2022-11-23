Rocco, Duke Make Surprise Visit

A North Mahaska Schools Press Release

NEW SHARON – Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of New Sharon and Oskaloosa Police Departments did a sweep of the North Mahaska campus Tuesday morning. To the delight of the North Mahaska administration, nothing was found. K9 units from Wapello and Powesheik Counties also assisted in the walk-through.

“We did a routine walk-through in an effort to keep drugs out of our schools,” said North Mahaska Superintendent Angela Livezey. “We are happy to report nothing was found inside the buildings.”

Mahaska County K9 Rocco and Oskaloosa Police K9 Duke went through the buildings along with North Mahaska staff and law enforcement representatives from the sheriff’s office and New Sharon Police Department. Nothing was detected anywhere on the campus.

“The walk-through was planned and executed to ensure we are able to have a safe environment for our students and staff,” added Livezey. “We were not expecting to find anything, but it is good to have our law enforcement partners working with us.”

There was no disruption to the class schedule as the walk-through was conducted. Livezey thanked the officers for their professionalism and the K9s while conducting the walk-through. The agencies involved work together on a regular basis sharing resources and conducting walk-throughs at schools in the three counties.