Rider Dies After Deer and Motorcycle Collide

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Monday, September 7th, 2020, at approximately 7:05 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 2400 block of Highway 92, East of Oskaloosa, in reference to a motorcycle accident.

Upon Deputies’ arrival, it was discovered that a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 62-year-old Wilber Junior Glasgow of Oskaloosa, was traveling westbound and struck a deer. This collision caused Glasgow to lose control of the motorcycle and wreck. This accident caused multiple injuries to Glasgow. Glasgow was transported to the Mahaska Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from the injuries received in this accident. Glasgow was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny where an autopsy will be performed at a later date on him.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, the Oskaloosa Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol with this matter. The investigation into this accident is continuing.