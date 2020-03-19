Reba M McWilliams

April 14, 1933 – March 18, 2020

Fremont, Iowa | Age 86

Reba M. McWilliams, 86, of Fremont, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family at the MHP Serenity Hospice House in Oskaloosa. She was born April 14, 1933 in Cedar, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Florence Mae (Rockwell) Nash.

Reba attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1951.

In 1950 she was united in marriage to Melvin Hols at the Oskaloosa Christian Church. Melvin passed away in 1956. In 1963 she married Hubert “Wayne” McWilliams at the Fremont United Methodist Church. Wayne passed away in 2001.

Reba was a farmer’s wife and a homemaker while raising her children. She enjoyed taking care of others and was a caregiver of many in the Fremont community. She enjoyed her flower gardens and watching the birds gather at her feeders. Reba’s firm faith saw her through life’s struggles, including the loss of two husbands and her own battle with cancer. She was active in the Fremont United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Group. Reba was a recipient of the Governors Volunteer Award. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Reba is survived by her children: Deborah (& Allen) Hols Ide of Davenport, Pamela (& Bill) Hols Alexander of Ottumwa and Angela McWilliams Weiland from Oskaloosa; her grandchildren: Zachary Ide, Jill Ide Nau, Gretchen (& David) Ide Whelan, Nicholas (& Jill) Ide, Andrew Alexander, Tom Alexander, Mary Alexander and Heather (& Alex) Swanstrom; 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Retha Ray and Ruth Towns both of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence Nash; her husbands, Melvin Hols and Wayne McWilliams; a brother and sister-in-law, Clarence (& Jeanne) Nash, a sister and brother-in-law, Roberta (& Floyd) Richardson; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Towns and Don Ray.

As was Reba’s wish, her body has been cremated.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Fremont Funeral Chapel in in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Fremont United Methodist Church or the MHP Serenity Hospice House.

