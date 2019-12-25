Ramona Steadham

Ramona Steadham

July 12, 1944 – December 24, 2019

Pella, Iowa | Age 75

Ramona E. Steadham, 75, of Pella, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Mercy Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines. She was born July 12, 1944, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Rowena (Magnus) Steadham.

Ramona attended the state school in Glenwood, Iowa and received her nursing certificate.

Ramona stayed around the Glenwood area and worked as a nurse’s aid in the area nursing home until moving to Pella in the 1980’s.

She enjoyed helping and being around people. Ramona also enjoyed collecting dolls of all kinds, making doll clothing and singing at her church. Her real joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Rowena Steadham of Pella; two brothers, Roy (& Maria) Steadham of Sudan, Texas and Royce (& Patsy) Steadham of Pella; her nieces: Sarah, Jessica, Vida and Amy; her nephews: Matt and Chris; and a cousin, Chuck Magnus.

Ramona was preceded in death by her father, Roy Steadham Sr.

As was Ramona’s wish her body has been cremated.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ramona Steadham please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.