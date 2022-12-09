Quartet Leads NM past Bears

BROOKLYN – After a tough nonconference game at Grundy Center Monday, the North Mahaska Warhawks got back on the winning track with a 77-44 win at BGM. Four players hit double figures for the Warhawks as they forced 21 turnovers, more than half coming on steals.

North Mahaska jumped on top 20-5 in the first quarter but saw BGM get on its feet and play more even with NM maintaining a 35-18 lead at halftime. BGM scored 13 points in each of the last two periods.

North Mahaska (3-1, 3-0) dominated nearly every stat category. They shot nearly 50 percent from the floor hitting 35-of-74 shots, outrebounded the Bears 46-28, doled out 21 assists to 13 for BGM and turned the ball over just 11 times to the Bears’ 21.

North Mahaska’s scoring juggernaut was led by junior Nolan Andersen with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Seniors Lane Harmon added 19, Braden Steel 13 and Nash Smith with 12. Steel led all rebounders with 16 and Smith had 12.

BGM was led by Brayden Hepke with 14 points and Caleb Fleming with nine rebounds.

North Mahaska will put its perfect South Iowa Cedar League mark on the line Friday when they host Lynnville-Sully.