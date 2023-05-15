Putzier, Batu-Tiako Win April Player of the Month Awards

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the April Player of the Month laurels.

Sophomore lacrosse player Breck Putzier (Minneapolis, Minn., Kinesiology) earned the Male award, while junior track and field athlete Abigaille Batu-Tiako (Plattsburgh, N.Y., Business Management) claimed the Female honor. The laurel is the first for both individuals.

Putzier tallied 58 points over the span of seven games, including scoring 26 goals and 32 assists. He also managed 10 ground balls and caused five turnovers. During the month, the sophomore broke single-game school records for assists (9) and points (13). He scored at least three goals in each game and was a one-time Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Batu-Tiako competed in seven events during four meets, making her mark by qualifying for her first-ever NAIA National Championship. The junior hit a provisional standard with a long jump of 18-6.5. She placed in the top 10 on four occasions.