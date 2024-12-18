Public Comments on Ryan Parker’s Job Status Dominate Oskaloosa School Board Meeting

At the Oskaloosa School Board meeting held on December 17, 2024, a significant portion of the public comment session focused on the employment status of Ryan Parker, the district’s athletic director. The community’s reaction has been mixed, with both strong support for Parker and calls for his removal.

The board had added a special public comment period to the agenda after receiving a legal petition from the public concerning Parker’s contract. The comments were emotional, reflecting deep community division over the issue.

Support for Parker

Several speakers strongly supported Ryan Parker, citing his dedication to the school and its students. One of the most impassioned speeches came from Haley Parker, Ryan’s daughter, who expressed her dismay over the decision not to renew her father’s contract. “I want to know why you two, Mike Fisher and Jeff Kirby, are doing this to my family,” she said, questioning the board’s decision despite assurances that her father had done nothing wrong. Haley, a student-athlete herself, emphasized her father’s support for all students, not just his own children, and asked the board to reconsider its decision.

Jay Harms, another supporter, spoke on behalf of the many people who have expressed fear of retaliation for voicing support for Parker. Harms, a longtime coach with nearly five decades of experience, praised Parker’s leadership, calling him “the best activities director” he has ever worked with. He detailed a meeting where Parker was presented with three options, none of which were favorable. Harms questioned the fairness of the process and asked the board to consider the voices of those who have supported Parker but feared speaking out.

Linda Harms, wife of coach Jay Harms, echoed similar concerns, urging the board to reconsider the termination based on the overwhelming support shown in a petition with over 400 verified signatures. “I ask that you have both the wisdom and the courage to vote to retain Ryan Parker,” Harms said, also questioning the claims made by Superintendent Fisher about families leaving the district due to the culture of athletics.

Criticism of Parker’s Performance

On the other side of the debate, some parents voiced concerns about Parker’s management of the athletic department. One community member criticized Parker for a lack of communication and involvement, particularly during the softball season. “We tried to contact Parker and never received a call back,” the speaker said, also highlighting a perceived disconnect between Parker and the broader community, especially in terms of volunteering and supporting youth sports.

Additionally, Corey Sheeley, a high school coach, pushed back against the idea that Parker was solely responsible for sports program issues, emphasizing the importance of parental involvement at the youth level. “If we want better sports, we need parents to step up,” Sheeley said, noting that many of the sports challenges were not directly related to Parker but stemmed from broader community issues, including the shortage of volunteers and coaches.

Calls for Transparency and Due Process

Several individuals raised concerns about the transparency of the decision-making process. Matt Moore, who presented the petition to retain Parker, expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of clear communication from the school administration. He urged the board to thoroughly review the petition, highlighting that the signatures represented a significant portion of the community.

“We’ve had numerous calls from staff members who were afraid to speak out because of retaliation,” Moore added, implying that the district’s leadership may have fostered an atmosphere of fear.

The Board’s Response

Throughout the evening, the board remained largely silent, adhering to their policy of not discussing personnel matters in public meetings. Board members did, however, listen attentively to all public comments, which were timed to ensure that every speaker had the opportunity to voice their opinion.

At the close of the public comment period, Board President Charlie Comfort reiterated that no action would be taken that evening regarding Parker’s employment.