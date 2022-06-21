Pressure Canner Gauge Testing

Friday, July 15 10:00-2:00 PM

Mahaska County Extension Office, 212 North I Street, Oskaloosa

ISU Extension and Outreach- Mahaska County office is offering free pressure canner gauge testing.

Pressure Canner dial gauges should be checked annually for accuracy prior to each canning season. Testing is quick and easy and only takes a couple of minutes. Only the pressure canner gauge is needed for testing unless the lid needs further inspection. Canner lids or gauges maybe dropped off at the Extension office prior to July 15 and/or picked up after the event.

If the gauge on the canner registers higher than the pressure actually is inside the canner, the food will be under processed. This results in an increasing risk of botulism poisoning. If the gauge registers a lower readings than the pressure actually is inside the canner, it causes over processing. Adjustments can be made if the gauge reads up to 2 pounds high or low; gauges need replaced if they differ more than 2 pounds. The lid does not need to have been dropped or damaged to not read correctly, moisture can cause a malfunction in the gauge.

The following brands of pressure canners can be tested: Presto, Steamliner, Lakeside Aluminum, Kook Kwik, Maid of Honor and Magic Seal. The following brands can not be tested Burpee, National, or All American.

Food preservers who use a weighted gauge pressure canner do not need to test those canners. The weight never changes. However, you do need to make adjustments for altitude if you live at an altitude above 1000’.

If you have questions about canning, AnswerLine provides information and resources for Iowa consumers with home and family questions. Call 1-800-262-3804 toll free Monday – Friday 9 am – Noon and 1-4 pm or visit their website https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/answerline .

Questions? Contact the Mahaska County Extension office by phone (641)673-5841or email striegel@iastate.edu.

ISU Extension and Outreach has great resources for the home gardener and home food preservers are available at the Mahaska County Extension office or on ISU Extension and Outreach websites. Questions? Contact the Mahaska County Extension office by phone (641)673-5841 or email striegel@iastate.edu.