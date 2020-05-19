Preserve Summer Bounty with Food Preservation 101 Virtual Course

AMES, Iowa – Spring is finally here and many gardens are being planted. Preserving your garden’s summer bounty is a great way to enjoy home-grown produce year-round – as long as you don’t serve foodborne illness, like botulism, with your home-preserved foods, say nutrition and wellness specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Home food preservation is not difficult, but it does require following specific directions exactly,” said Sarah Francis, ISU associate professor and nutrition and wellness state specialist. “Ignoring recommended procedures can result in home-canned products that will make you, your family and friends very ill.”

To help Iowans safely preserve foods, ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting a virtual Food Preservation 101 course. Food Preservation 101 is a general overview that highlights the key information Iowans need to know to get started preserving food at home.

During this free, one-hour online course, nutrition and wellness specialists will:

· Discuss various food preservation techniques – pressure canning, hot water bath canning, dehydration, and freezing;

· Provide science-based, reliable food preservation resources; and

· Answer general food preservation questions.

Food Preservation 101 will be hosted numerous dates and times between May and September. These are free to Iowans across the state. To register for Food Preservation 101, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preservation-101. The scheduled dates and times are:

· Thursday, May 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

· Thursday, June 18, 8-9 p.m.

· Tuesday, July 7, 10-11 a.m. and 8-9 p.m.

· Thursday, Aug. 20, 10-11 a.m. and 8-9 p.m.

· Thursday, Sept. 10, 7-8 p.m.