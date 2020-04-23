Polk County Man Accused Of Indescent Exposure

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

On April 22, 2020 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the area of High Ave. E and N 3rd St. in reference to a male following a woman and exposing himself to her. Upon arrival, Officers found a male matching the description and confronted him. The man fled on foot, and was taken into custody after a short struggle and Taser deployment.

The suspect was identified as Tony Wayne Laird, 29, of Polk County. Laird is currently being held at the Mahaska County Jail for Indecent Exposure, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Interference with Official Acts. He is on probation from Polk County.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.