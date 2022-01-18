Player of the Month Awards to Blaylock, Evans

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the December Player of the Month laurels.

Senior men’s basketball player Kevion Blaylock (Houston, Texas, Information Technology) earned the Male award, while junior women’s bowler Gabi Evans (Liberty City, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) claimed the Female honor. The accolade is the third for Blaylock, while Evans’ award is her first.

In four games, Blaylock averaged a double-double with 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds. He shot 63.3% from the field and 76.2% from the free-throw line. The senior posted eight assists, four blocks, and one steal as well. Blaylock led his team to a 3-1 record and managed two double-doubles. His month high in points was 22 against Graceland on December 11, while his high in rebounds of 15 came against Central Methodist on December 8.

Evans competed in three tournaments with her best outing occurring at the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational on December 18-19. In that event, Evans was the top bowler out of 208 individuals with an average of 212.4 pins per game (1,912 pins in nine games). She recorded six games over 200 at that tournament, which marked just the second individual title in program history.

In 20 total games throughout the month, Evans averaged 195.5 pins with a high game of 269. She had 10 games over 200 and guided the Statesmen to a pair of top-three team finishes.