Penn Central Mall Hosting Pre-Season Race Car Show

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The 2022 Pre-Season Race Car Show will be held this weekend, March 11 and 12 at the Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa. Race Cars will be on display during Mall hours, Friday from 5 pm til 8 pm and Saturday, 10 am til 4 pm. Several drivers who will be in competition at the Southern Iowa Speedway in 2022 will have their cars on display. Race fans will have the opportunity to visit with drivers and get an up close look at the new cars, in addition the Southern Iowa Speedway will have complete schedules available for the fans. Plus the fans will have an opportunity to sign up for FREE race ticket give a ways.

The Southern Iowa Speedway racing season will open on Wednesday, April 20th with five classes of race cars in action racing on the ½ mile dirt track located on the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa.