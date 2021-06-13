Pella Christian Runs Away With Early Lead In Victory

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 7-2 loss to Pella Christian on Friday. Pella Christian scored on a double by Corbin Westercamp in the first inning.

Pella Christian got things moving in the first inning, when Westercamp doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Pella Christian scored three runs in the sixth inning. Pella Christian’s big inning was driven by singles by Micah DeHaan and Westercamp.

Lincoln Vander Molen toed the rubber for Pella Christian. The fireballer allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings, walking one.

Jarrett Czerwinski was on the pitcher’s mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righthander allowed five hits and three runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking zero. Aiden Hildenbrand and Kamden Criss entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one-third of an inning respectively.

Landon Briggs led Oskaloosa Indians Varsity with two hits in three at bats.

Pella Christian collected ten hits on the day. Westercamp, DeHaan, and Vander Molen all collected multiple hits for Pella Christian. Pella Christian was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Kyle Branderhorst had the most chances in the field with nine.