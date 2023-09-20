PC Bests Osky 7th Grade Volleyball

by Megan Baker

The 7th grade A/B volleyball team was back in action last night against Pella Christian. Our girls received their aggressive serves like champs and battled the entire night. Even though we came up short we are so proud of our girls and the way they played together as a team.

Sienna: 3 kills and 1 ace

Blair: 1 back row attack, 1 kill, and 1 ace

Ruth: 3 aces

A team: 9-21, 8-21, and 8-15

B team: 17-21, 4-21, 8-15

All four teams play tomorrow night at home against Ottumwa. Come out and watch our girls, they love having your support!