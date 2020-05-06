Patsy M. Brown

Patsy M. Brown

May 31, 1932 – May 5, 2020

Ottumwa (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 87

Patsy Brown, 87, of Ottumwa and formerly of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Care Center in Ottumwa. She was born May 31, 1932, in Vernon, Texas, the daughter of Harold and Ela Owens Decker.

Following school, she stayed home to help care for her ill father.

On November 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Pascal Brown in Odessa, Texas. Following their marriage, Patsy stayed home to care for her family and home. On August 3, 2001, Pascal passed away. Patsy stayed in Texas until 2006 when she moved to Iowa to be closer to her daughter Theresa.

Patsy was a member of the Burkburnett Assembly of God Church in Burkburnett, Texas. She enjoyed sewing, taking walks, and visiting with friends. She loved to work in her yard.

Her family includes her three daughters and their husbands: Theresa (& Gary) Richmond of Ottumwa, Sharon (& Steve) Hoisington of Ogden, Utah, and Diana (& Ed) Watson of Burkburnett, Texas; six grandchildren: DeAnza Richmond, Michelle Morley, Danielle Morley, Keith Morley, Scott Morley, and Trevor Watson; nine great grandchildren: Clay, Madyson, Sophia, Sammy, Addi, Ricky, David, Justin, and Anthony; a step son, Ronnie Miles of Roswell, New Mexico; a sister, Velma Lou Wyatt of Odessa, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Decker and Robert Decker; and two sisters, Dotchie Haynes and Margaret Mushrush.

Graveside funeral services and burial will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery in Burkburnett, Texas. The Bates Funeral Chapel of Oskaloosa, Iowa and the Owens Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett, Texas are in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Wichita Falls Hospice.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Patsy M. Brown please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.