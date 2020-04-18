Patricia Gayle Chamra

August 3, 1928 – April 17, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 91

Patricia G. Chamra, 91, of Oskaloosa died Friday, April 17, 2020, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Patricia was born August 3, 1928, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth McDonald and Louise Frances Bolibaugh Cox.

Patricia graduated from Rose Hill High School and attended Central College in Pella.

On September 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert M. Chamra at Chapel Methodist Church in Des Moines.

Together they farmed north of Rose Hill and raised two boys, Mark and Roy. In 1989, Patricia and Robert moved into town and the boys took over the farming operation. On August 14, 1991 Robert died.

Patricia was an active member of the Rose Hill Community. She was a member of the Rose Hill Community Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the Rose Hill Ruritan (now Rose Hill Booster Club) for many years where she served several terms as an officer. Being a breast cancer survivor, Patricia became the first volunteer for Reach to Recovery in Mahaska County and was an advocate and supporter for many facing breast cancer and recovery.

In addition to the above mentioned organizations, Patricia gave selflessly of her time and talent to the following organizations: Oskaloosa Women’s Club, Centennial Circle, King’s Daughters, Rose Hill Ladies Aide and Quilting Club, Homemaker Health Aide, TOPS #398, and she was a Den Mother for her boys’ scouting troops. She was also very active with the Hospital Auxiliary where she ran the snack bar and gift shop for many years. She enjoyed crafting, Sunday drives, and visits with her family.

Her family includes her two sons and their wives: Mark & Barbara Chamra of Kyle, Texas, and Roy & Lori Chamra of Rose Hill; four grandchildren and their spouses: Robert (& Jocelyn) Chamra, Jodi (& Andrew) Flaherty, Abby (& Kent) Peterson, and Andrew (& Rose) Chamra; and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family graveside service and burial will be held in the Wymore Cemetery east of Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 all services will be private.

If you wish to watch the graveside service, you may do so by visiting Bates Funeral Chapel’s Youtube Channel.

Memorials may be made to Rose Hill Community Church or MHP Hospice Serenity House

