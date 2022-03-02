Papes, Omari Named Statesmen of the Week

Oskaloosa–Men’s volleyball player Ike Papes (Jr., Elwood, Ill., Business Management) and women’s wrestler Salima Omari (So., Iowa City, Iowa) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of February 21-27, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Papes posted 48 kills (4.00 per set) in helping William Penn to a 3-1 record last week, including a trio of sweeps. The junior hit double figures in three matches with a high of 17 kills against Culver-Stockton). He hit .333 for the week, headlined by a .519 mark vs. C-SC. Papes also managed 14 digs, four total blocks, three aces, and one assist.

Omari became the second conference champion in program history, going 3-0 at 155 pounds. She defeated two opponents by technical fall and another by fall en route to the crown.