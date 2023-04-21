Osky Indians Girls Track Tackles The Weather At Newton Meet

by Betsy Luck

The girls track and field team traveled to Newton on a cold and blustery night.

The competition was tough and the girls came home with a fifth place team finish.

The team had two first place finishes on the night. Tierney Carter in the 800 m run blazed her way to another personal record of 2:27.49. She also anchored the Distance Medley Relay of Maddy Moorman, Ryleigh Wilken, Evelyn Adam and Carter raced to a season best time of 4:34.82.

The 4×400 relay of Wilken, VanVeldhuizen, Carter and E Adam also set a new season best of 4:17.77 finishing 4th.

Maleah Walker came home with 3rd and 4th place finishes in the 100m dash and the long jump respectively.

While Hannah Quang finished 4th in the 100 m hurdles.

There were 11 other personal records set on the night.

The team has the weekend to recoup and reset before they are back in action next Tuesday at Grinnell.

