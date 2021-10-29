Osky Girls Swim Enjoy Win

by Makenzie Kauffman

In a thrilling showing tonight, the Osky Girls Swimmers won BOTH of their duals in the pool versus Fairfield and Keokuk tonight by impressive margins (attached at the bottom). It was a fast meet, but our Indians showed a lot of grit competing in events within just minutes of their last races, competing in four events each within the hour and a half long meet. Most importantly, our team was the loudest and most encouraging in the pool, and our swimmers had a lot of fun competing in their final regular season meet of the 2021 season.

Grace Moore led our squad tonight earning 4 varsity wins in her 4 varsity events! There was only one event where Osky did not have at least one swimmer in the top three.

Top Five Placings for the Osky Swimmers:
* = season PR, Itallics* = lifetime PR, Top Ten Performance indicated by TT

1st Place Finishes:
Grace Moore, 50 Freestyle, 28.80
Grace Moore, 100 Butterfly, 1:11.43
Gwyneth Utterback, 100 Freestyle, 1:06.73
A 200 Freestyle Relay – Lindgren, Linder, Utterback, Moore, 2:20.48
A 400 Freestyle Relay – Lindgren, Adams, Utterback, Moore, 4:28.59 *season best

2nd Place Finishes:
Emma Adams, 200 Freestyle, 2:29.69* + 9th in TT
Shannon Linder, 200 Individual Medley, 2:57.78*
Callie Lindgren, 100 Freestyle, 1:07.95
Emma Adams, 500 Freestyle, 6:55.50* — first time sub 7:00!!!
Shannon Linder, 100 Backstroke, 1:19.91

3rd Place Finishes:
200 Medley Relay – Cheney, Engelhardt, Moorman, Spangenburg, 2:30.09
Callie Lindgren, 200 Freestyle, 2:29.96* + 10th in TT
Gwyneth Utterback, 200 Individual Medley, 3:06.10*
Maddy Moorman, 100 Butterfly, 1:25.41
B 200 Freestyle Relay – Cheney, Frost, Engelhardt, Muñoz, 2:33.99
Audree Cheney, 100 Backstroke, 1:23.50*

4th Place Finishes:
Lily Spangenburg, 50 Freestyle, 32.61
Bre Engelhardt, 100 Freestyle, 1:17.27*
Maddy Moorman, 500 Freestyle, 7:55.44
Bre Engelhardt, 100 Breaststroke, 1:34.20* tied lifetime PR
B 400 Freestyle Relay – Linder, Cheney, Moorman, Spangenburg, 5:10.72

5th Place Finishes:
Rachel Frost, 200 Freestyle, 3:08.50
Alison Muñoz, 50 Freestyle, 36.21

Final Dual Standings:
OSKY 101 – Keokuk 60
OSKY 93 – Fairfield 55
Keokuk 82 – Fairfield 60

As always, thank you for your support of our Oskaloosa Indian Girls Swim program! Our Regional Meet will be held next Saturday, November 6 and we were assigned to compete in Ankeny. If you see a swimmer, congratulate them on a fantastic season and wish them luck as we head in and prepare for our Regional Meet!

Posted by on Oct 28 2021. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

                 

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News