Osky Girls Swim Enjoy Win

by Makenzie Kauffman

In a thrilling showing tonight, the Osky Girls Swimmers won BOTH of their duals in the pool versus Fairfield and Keokuk tonight by impressive margins (attached at the bottom). It was a fast meet, but our Indians showed a lot of grit competing in events within just minutes of their last races, competing in four events each within the hour and a half long meet. Most importantly, our team was the loudest and most encouraging in the pool, and our swimmers had a lot of fun competing in their final regular season meet of the 2021 season.

Grace Moore led our squad tonight earning 4 varsity wins in her 4 varsity events! There was only one event where Osky did not have at least one swimmer in the top three.

Top Five Placings for the Osky Swimmers:

* = season PR, Itallics* = lifetime PR, Top Ten Performance indicated by TT

1st Place Finishes:

Grace Moore, 50 Freestyle, 28.80

Grace Moore, 100 Butterfly, 1:11.43

Gwyneth Utterback, 100 Freestyle, 1:06.73

A 200 Freestyle Relay – Lindgren, Linder, Utterback, Moore, 2:20.48

A 400 Freestyle Relay – Lindgren, Adams, Utterback, Moore, 4:28.59 *season best

2nd Place Finishes:

Emma Adams, 200 Freestyle, 2:29.69* + 9th in TT

Shannon Linder, 200 Individual Medley, 2:57.78*

Callie Lindgren, 100 Freestyle, 1:07.95

Emma Adams, 500 Freestyle, 6:55.50* — first time sub 7:00!!!

Shannon Linder, 100 Backstroke, 1:19.91

3rd Place Finishes:

200 Medley Relay – Cheney, Engelhardt, Moorman, Spangenburg, 2:30.09

Callie Lindgren, 200 Freestyle, 2:29.96* + 10th in TT

Gwyneth Utterback, 200 Individual Medley, 3:06.10*

Maddy Moorman, 100 Butterfly, 1:25.41

B 200 Freestyle Relay – Cheney, Frost, Engelhardt, Muñoz, 2:33.99

Audree Cheney, 100 Backstroke, 1:23.50*

4th Place Finishes:

Lily Spangenburg, 50 Freestyle, 32.61

Bre Engelhardt, 100 Freestyle, 1:17.27*

Maddy Moorman, 500 Freestyle, 7:55.44

Bre Engelhardt, 100 Breaststroke, 1:34.20* tied lifetime PR

B 400 Freestyle Relay – Linder, Cheney, Moorman, Spangenburg, 5:10.72

5th Place Finishes:

Rachel Frost, 200 Freestyle, 3:08.50

Alison Muñoz, 50 Freestyle, 36.21

Final Dual Standings:

OSKY 101 – Keokuk 60

OSKY 93 – Fairfield 55

Keokuk 82 – Fairfield 60

As always, thank you for your support of our Oskaloosa Indian Girls Swim program! Our Regional Meet will be held next Saturday, November 6 and we were assigned to compete in Ankeny. If you see a swimmer, congratulate them on a fantastic season and wish them luck as we head in and prepare for our Regional Meet!