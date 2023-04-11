Osky Boys Track Competes At Fairfield

by Mike Sterner

The Indians were back in action ready to compete Tuesday at the Fairfield Trojan Invitational. The team came away with a strong 3rd place finish, while being led by several gold medal performances. Tatum Westercamp won the 110 Hurdles, as well as anchoring the Shuttle Hurdle relay squad with teammates Dom Piersel, JT Baker, and Waylon Bolibaugh. The 4×800 team of Javion Reeves, Sam Nelson, Will Roach, and Reed Peterson took the gold with a new season best time. Wyatt Grubb took gold in the Shot Put as well as Lukas Toubekis in the Discus.

Another performance that caught the coaches’ attention was in the 1600 where Will Roach broke the 5 minute barrier in a new PR best, then came back two events later to run a 55 second split in the 4×400.

We continue to enjoy watching this team compete and thrive. Our next meet is a 15 team event at Saydel HS on Thursday.

Top 6 placewinners in both the Varsity and JV divisions are attached.

Go Indians!