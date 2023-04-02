Osky Boys Golf Competes At Centerville

Osky got their first tournament of the year in before the storms hit today at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Des Moines! The team finished with a very respectable 3rd place finish shooting a 317. Pella Christian won it with 2-time defending state champions Gilbert finishing in 2nd place.

Osky was led by Johnathon Terpstra who tied for 1st place in the tournament shooting a 3-over 74. Johnathon birdied every par 3 on the course, a rare feat!

Tucker DeJong finished with an 80 after a very solid 36 on the front 9. Ryan Carriker shot 81, a solid first round of the season with Ryan being close to having his breakout round! Carter Blanco finished at 82 but started off blistering hot, shooting a 34 on the front 9. Once he puts a full round together he’ll be up at the top of the leaderboards.

Linus Morrison made his high school debut and after he got settled in, starting on the back 9, had a very good 40 on the front 9 . Garrett Roethler had a respectable front 9 and will put it all together soon.

Varsity will play again next Thursday in Albia