Osky 8th Grade Kicks Off The Season

by Travis Wahlert

This past week Osky hosted Knoxville for the first game of the season. In the A game the Indians started off slow while Knoxville built a small lead. Osky chipped away by getting getting the ball into the paint and playing good defense. The Indians ended up winning 35-32.
Stats:
Carl Ashamn – 12 pts 4 rebounds
Tommy North – 10 pts 1 rebound
Grassy Kennedy – 6 pts 7 rebounds
Tyler Edger – 5 pts 6 rebounds
Jeremiah Reeves – 2 pts 6 rebounds

In the B game we struggled trying to get our offense going and didn’t get many stops on defense. The 8-30 score doesn’t show hard how we fought throughout the game.
Stats:
Will Steen – 4 pts 2 rebounds
Kaden Truitt – 2 pts 1 rebound
Kale Van Wyk – 2 pts

The C game was a lot like the B game, not a lot of offense and couldn’t get stops on defense. Final score was 2-26.
Stats:
Stuart Fleener – 2 pts

Osky plays Pella tonight at home at 4:15 and travels to Grinnell tomorrow.

