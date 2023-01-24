Osky 8th Grade Kicks Off The Season

by Travis Wahlert

This past week Osky hosted Knoxville for the first game of the season. In the A game the Indians started off slow while Knoxville built a small lead. Osky chipped away by getting getting the ball into the paint and playing good defense. The Indians ended up winning 35-32.

Stats:

Carl Ashamn – 12 pts 4 rebounds

Tommy North – 10 pts 1 rebound

Grassy Kennedy – 6 pts 7 rebounds

Tyler Edger – 5 pts 6 rebounds

Jeremiah Reeves – 2 pts 6 rebounds

In the B game we struggled trying to get our offense going and didn’t get many stops on defense. The 8-30 score doesn’t show hard how we fought throughout the game.

Stats:

Will Steen – 4 pts 2 rebounds

Kaden Truitt – 2 pts 1 rebound

Kale Van Wyk – 2 pts

The C game was a lot like the B game, not a lot of offense and couldn’t get stops on defense. Final score was 2-26.

Stats:

Stuart Fleener – 2 pts

Osky plays Pella tonight at home at 4:15 and travels to Grinnell tomorrow.