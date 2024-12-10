Oskaloosa Wrestlers Show Strength at Newton Cardinal Classic

The Oskaloosa Boys Wrestling Team traveled to Newton on Saturday for the Newton Cardinal Classic, returning with a standout performance that included two first-place finishes and three second-place finishes.

Sophomore Colton Shaffer and junior Kaiden Parker each emerged as champions in their weight classes, delivering dominant performances throughout the day. Shaffer’s ability to secure pins in all his matches showcased his precision and strength, while Parker capped off his day with a thrilling pin in the finals.

Additionally, Ty Lorentzen, Parker Jordan, and Kyron Smith battled their way to second-place finishes, contributing to the team’s overall success.

The Indians will return to action this Thursday as they host Norwalk in a home dual meet.

Newton Cardinal Classic Results for Oskaloosa

126 lbs

Ty Lorentzen (7-1) – 2nd Place, 23.0 team points

Round 1: Won by fall over Jaydhen DeOliveira (Norwalk) (Fall 0:43)

Round 2: Won by fall over Drew Thurn (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:54)

Semifinals: Won by fall over Karver Hart (Centerville) (Fall 3:16)

Finals: Lost by decision to Matt Genobana (Centerville) (Dec 7-2)

132 lbs

Colton Shaffer (7-0) – 1st Place, 18.0 team points

Secured four wins, all by fall, with his fastest pin coming in just 27 seconds against Tony Horness (Ballard).

138 lbs

Kaiden Parker (7-1) – 1st Place, 28.0 team points

Achieved multiple falls, including a decisive win in the finals over Jacob Harrison (Ballard) (Fall 2:29).

215 lbs

Parker Jordan (7-2) – 2nd Place, 20.0 team points

Made it to the finals with strong wins before falling to Jackson Wacha (Ballard) in a close decision (Dec 6-2).

285 lbs

Kyron Smith (4-4) – 2nd Place, 20.0 team points

Advanced to the finals after key victories but lost to Ethan Wood (Mount Vernon) (Fall 3:46).

The Indians demonstrated grit and determination throughout the competition, setting a strong tone for the rest of their season. Fans are encouraged to support the team this Thursday as they defend their home turf against Norwalk.