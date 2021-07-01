Oskaloosa Wins Over Ranked EBF Squad

info by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians traveled to Eddyville Tuesday to take on the Rockets and the Indians came home with a big 12-4 win over the #8 ranked team in Class 3A. The game went back and forth tied at 4-4 until the top of the 7th when the Indians bats exploded by rapping out 9 hits and scoring 8 runs in the inning to blow the game open. Olivia Gordon’s 3 run homer, Lucy Roach’s 2 rbi single and Aubrey Boender’s 2 rbi single were the big hits in the inning. Getting hits for the Indians on the night were: Aubrey Boender 4-4, 3 singles & a double with 4 rbi’s; Kaylee Johnson 3-4, double & 2 singles; Olivia Gordon 2-5, homerun & single, 3 rbi’s; Lucy Roach 2-4, 2 singles, 2 rbi’s; Presley Blommers 2-5, 2 singles; Abby Braundmeier 2-5, 2 singles, 2 rbi’s; Maleah Walker 2-4, 2 singles, 1 rbi, and Faith DeRonde 1-3, a solo homerun on the 2nd pitch of the game in the top of the 1st inning. Shannon Van Rheenen started on the mound and gave the Indians 5 good innings of work against the high powered Rocket offense. Van Rheenen gave up 4 runs, on 9 hits, while walking 5 and striking out 1. Faith DeRonde relieved VanRheenen in the top of the 6th with the score tied 4-4 and held the Rockets scoreless the rest of the way, while giving up only 2 hits. DeRonde raises her record to 10-5 on the season. The Indians, on a 4 game winning streak now stand at 17-13 on the season. Next up is a varsity doubleheader versus Grinnell on Wednesday at Jay Harms Field. It will be senior night to honor our 3 senior members on this year’s 2021 softball team (Abby Braundmeier, Kaylee Johnson, MaKenna Schaffner). The senior night ceremony will begin at 5:30, with the first game beginning around 5:45.

Posted by on Jun 30 2021. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News