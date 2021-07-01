Oskaloosa Wins Over Ranked EBF Squad

info by Jay Harms

The Oskaloosa Indians traveled to Eddyville Tuesday to take on the Rockets and the Indians came home with a big 12-4 win over the #8 ranked team in Class 3A. The game went back and forth tied at 4-4 until the top of the 7th when the Indians bats exploded by rapping out 9 hits and scoring 8 runs in the inning to blow the game open. Olivia Gordon’s 3 run homer, Lucy Roach’s 2 rbi single and Aubrey Boender’s 2 rbi single were the big hits in the inning. Getting hits for the Indians on the night were: Aubrey Boender 4-4, 3 singles & a double with 4 rbi’s; Kaylee Johnson 3-4, double & 2 singles; Olivia Gordon 2-5, homerun & single, 3 rbi’s; Lucy Roach 2-4, 2 singles, 2 rbi’s; Presley Blommers 2-5, 2 singles; Abby Braundmeier 2-5, 2 singles, 2 rbi’s; Maleah Walker 2-4, 2 singles, 1 rbi, and Faith DeRonde 1-3, a solo homerun on the 2nd pitch of the game in the top of the 1st inning. Shannon Van Rheenen started on the mound and gave the Indians 5 good innings of work against the high powered Rocket offense. Van Rheenen gave up 4 runs, on 9 hits, while walking 5 and striking out 1. Faith DeRonde relieved VanRheenen in the top of the 6th with the score tied 4-4 and held the Rockets scoreless the rest of the way, while giving up only 2 hits. DeRonde raises her record to 10-5 on the season. The Indians, on a 4 game winning streak now stand at 17-13 on the season. Next up is a varsity doubleheader versus Grinnell on Wednesday at Jay Harms Field. It will be senior night to honor our 3 senior members on this year’s 2021 softball team (Abby Braundmeier, Kaylee Johnson, MaKenna Schaffner). The senior night ceremony will begin at 5:30, with the first game beginning around 5:45.