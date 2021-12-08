Oskaloosa Winless in Opening Week

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Indian boys’ basketball team was unable to move into the win column in its first week of the year, dropping both a conference and non-conference matchup last week.

Last Tuesday, Oskaloosa (0-2), which was on the road all week, fell to Fairfield 63-44. Then, three days later, the Indians came up short to Dallas Center-Grimes in Little Hawkeye Conference play 78-51.

Fairfield 63, OHS 44

The Indians could not overcome a 44.4%-29.1% as they also committed 15 turnovers (nine for the Trojans) and lost the rebounding battle 37-32. OHS was better on the offensive glass with an 11-8 margin.

Oskaloosa was unfortunately topped in all four quarters with the opening period the closest at 11-8.

Keaton Flaherty paced the Indians with 17 points, while Waylon Bolibaugh joined him in double digits with 12 points. Flaherty also corralled eight rebounds.

Carson Genskow, with seven points, and David Nelson, with five, also contributed in the season opener. Nelson’s four steals and Genskow’s three assists were both team highs in the setback.

Dallas Center-Grimes 78, OHS 51

Despite the lopsided score, the Indians actually outshot the Mustangs 51.3%-50.0%. Unfortunately, 12 more turnovers (17-5) and 12 fewer rebounds (15-27) were Oskaloosa’s undoing.

After falling behind 52-26 at intermission, OHS played nearly even with DC-G the rest of the way, being outscored just 26-25.

Flaherty again guided his crew, doing so with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Bolibaugh hit double digits as well with 12 points in addition to two steals, while Nelson managed eight and Genskow was good for five.

“We played really hard and never quit,” Head Coach Brandon Lenhart said. “Both nights we unfortunately did not execute the game plans. We really struggled to shoot the ball and get high quality shots. At the end of the day, we have to guard, rebound, and be tough both mentally and physically.”

“These will be keys for us being successful moving forward,” Lenhart added. “If we fulfill our roles to the best of our abilities, we have the chance to be a good team this year. I have seen what we are capable of time and time again. I am excited to get back to work and improve daily.”

Next Up: Oskaloosa remains on the road Friday, traveling to Newton for an LHC battle at 7:45 p.m.