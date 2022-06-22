Oskaloosa Swears In New City Manager

by Ken Allsup

June 22nd, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – At its regular meeting on June 20th, 2022, Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt swore in Oskaloosa’s newest city manager, Amal Eltahir.

Also, during the council meeting, Mayor Krutzfeldt and Fire Chief Scott Vaughan recognized Reserve Firefighter Jay Carolus at his retirement.

“Jay’s been one of our most steady reserves we’ve had over the years,” said Vaughan. “He exemplifies what we want.”

The Council also approved the first reading of the amended Title 15, “Buildings and Construction,” of the Oskaloosa Municipal Code.

Amendments to the new language helped protect the Council’s past decisions, including items like sprinklers.

It also includes new items like electric vehicle charging stations, and intermodal shipping containers as buildings and structures, among others.

The Council also approved payment of $14,339.98 to SVPA for their services completed on the Early Childhood Recreation and Education Center.