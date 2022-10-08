Oskaloosa Shut Out by Dutch

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Indian football team remained winless in district play as it was defeated 49-0 by Pella Friday.

OHS (1-6, 0-3 District 4) was outgained just 369-201, but failed to get on the board for the first time this fall. The hosts were forced into back-to-back three-and-outs to open the game, while Pella (1-6, 1-2 District 4) scored on both of its first two drives.

Headlined by a 24-yard completion from Trevor Willett to Wyatt Grubb, Oskaloosa finally notched a first down and moved into Dutch territory. Unfortunately, a few plays later, the Indians fumbled the ball. It was picked up and returned for another touchdown to make it 21-0 after one quarter of action.

OHS then produced its best drive of the night, marching all the way down to the Pella goal line. The Indians were denied, however, turning the ball over on downs at the PHS two-yard line.

Oskaloosa had one more legitimate push into PHS territory, doing so in the fourth quarter, but no points were netted. In contrast, the Dutch, who led 28-0 at halftime, added two TDs in the third stanza and one more in the fourth.

Willett finished 14-for-23 through the air for 77 yards, while Grubb was his top receiver with four grabs for 26 yards. Grubb also guided the ground game with 71 yards on 12 carries. Tatum Westercamp amassed 58 yards on eight rushes as well.

Grubb’s ubiquitous outing included a squad-high nine tackles as well. Maddux Ashman made six stops, while Chase Holmes was also good for five tackles.

Next Up: Oskaloosa travels to Cedar Rapids next Friday to face Cedar Rapids Washington in district play at 7:30 p.m.