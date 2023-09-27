Oskaloosa Police Searching For Subjects

September 27, 2023

Oskaloosa Police Department

Media Release

On September 27, 2023, at approximately 7:52 a.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to Santa Clara Apartments about an altercation that neighbors reported. When officers arrived, they were informed that Clarissa Marie Schutjer, 32, of Oskaloosa, and Jacob Parke Lewis, 36, of Beacon, had just left the residence. Initial investigation revealed that Schutjer and Lewis had entered the apartment unlawfully. While in the apartment, Schutjer allegedly forced her way into a locked bedroom and assaulted the victim. During the altercation, one adult and one juvenile victim were injured but did not require medical attention. Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful, so arrest warrants were sought and obtained.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Schutjer and Lewis for Burglary 2nd Degree (Class C Felony) and two counts of Assault (Simple Misdemeanor). Please call the police department if you know the location of these suspects.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.