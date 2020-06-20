Oskaloosa Police Officer Passes Away

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Saturday, June 20, 2020

On Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at approximately 10 pm, members of the Oskaloosa Police Department conducted a welfare check in the 100-block of College Avenue, in Oskaloosa. During this welfare check a deceased male’s body was located. The deceased male was identified as 23-year-old Ian Andrew Barnhart. Because Barnhart was a member of the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct the investigation into his passing.

The preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that Barnhart passed away as a result of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Barnhart was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for autopsy. The investigation into this matter is continuing.