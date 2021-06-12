Oskaloosa Overcomes PC

info by Jay Harms

Game 1:

Osky 10-0 PC (6 innings)

In game one of a doubleheader, the Oskaloosa Indians rapped out 9 hits and Faith DeRonde threw a 3 hit shutout as the Oskaloosa Indians defeated the PC Eagles 10-0 in 6 innings DeRonde walked 2, while striking out 5 to in the shortened contest to run her record to 4-1 on the season. Maleah Walker and Aubrey Boender had the hot bats in game one for the Indians. Walker went 3-3 with 2 singles and a homerun- while driving in 2 runs. Boender went 2-3, with 4 rbi’s. Also getting multiple hits for the Indians in game one was Lucy Roach who went 2-3. DeRonde, Kaylee Johnson, and Abby Braundmeier all had one hit in the contest for the Indians.

Game 2:

Osky 6-3 PC

In game 2, the Indians scored 3 runs in the 1st inning on 3 hits. DeRonde lead off with a walk, Walker followed with a single. Olivia Gordon rapped out a 2 rbi

single to score DeRonde and Walker. Kaylee Johnson’s groundout eventually scored Lydia Van Veldhuizen who was running for Gordon.

The Indians would score two more runs in the 3rd as Gordon picked up her 3rd rbi of the night by knocking in Walker who led off the inning with a single and a stolen base. Kaylee Johnson’s 2 out rbi single scored Van Veldhuizen who was running for Gordon. Shannon Van Rheenen who coasted on the mound for the first 3 innings ran into trouble in the 4th inning. With runners on 3rd and 2nd with no outs, Van Rheenen struckout the next two batters and then got PC’s #8 hitter to fly out to Walker in center to get out of the jam. However, Van Rheenen could not escape the 5th inning as a walk and 3 straight hits and an Osky error with one out made the score 5-3. DeRonde was called upon to shut down the Eagles and she pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing no runs on no hits. The Indians would tack on one insurance run in the 6th when Olivia Gordon picked up her 4th rbi on the night by driving in DeRonde who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.

With the two wins the Indians run their overall record to 10-6 and Little Hawkeye Record to 6-2. The Indians have now won 7 out of their last 9 games and hope to remain hot as the travel to Grinnell Monday for a JV/V tilt. Game 1 will start at 5:30.