Oskaloosa Officer Praised for Professional Response During First Amendment Audit Encounter

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A recent encounter between an Oskaloosa Police Department officer and a First Amendment auditor has drawn national praise after a video of the incident was posted to YouTube. Officer John Plumb, a K9 officer with the department, was recognized for his calm and professional handling of the situation after responding to a call regarding an individual filming near a bank in Oskaloosa.

The video, recorded by a self-described First Amendment auditor, Kansas City Accountability, shows the individual filming from public sidewalks and spaces, a practice that is constitutionally protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. First Amendment auditors often record in public areas to test how law enforcement and the general public respond to individuals exercising their rights to film in public. These audits aim to promote transparency and ensure that government officials, including police, respect civil liberties.

In the transcript of the video, Officer Plumb is heard explaining to the individual that he was responding to calls from citizens concerned about the filming, but he did not interfere with the auditor’s right to record. The officer maintained a respectful demeanor and reiterated that filming in public is not a crime, and purchased the auditor a six-pack of bottled water. Plumb’s conduct during the interaction was praised for being a textbook example of how law enforcement should respond in such situations, balancing public concern with the protection of constitutional rights.

The police department received multiple voicemails from members of the public who saw the interaction online. One message from California resident Larry Jarrow stated, “That gentleman acted in a way that makes me proud, one to be American, and two to basically continue forward with the support that I do show law enforcement.” Jarrow added that Officer Plumb exemplified the kind of behavior that builds trust between police and the public.

Another caller echoed the sentiment, saying Plumb was “one of the most professional officers I’ve seen in a long time” and “a pillar of what police should be”.

Although the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding among bystanders about the legality of public recording, it ultimately became an opportunity to educate the public and highlight the value of constitutional rights.

In the video, Officer Plumb also confirmed to dispatch that the auditor had committed no crime, reaffirming that standing on a public sidewalk and recording is not against the law. Despite multiple calls to police suggesting the behavior was suspicious, Officer Plumb made it clear that, without any actual crime, no enforcement action was warranted.

This encounter serves as a reminder that while filming in public may be uncomfortable for some, it is a lawful activity that plays a role in civic engagement and government accountability.