Oskaloosa News Recap For October 6th, 2020

Local News

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

Fundraiser To Help Girls Injured In Accident

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

National and World News

*Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, along with British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

Thomas Perlmann, the head of the Nobel Committee, announced the winners in Stockholm on Monday.

The World Health Organization estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

*Tasmanian devils are returning to the wild in Australia.

The endangered mammals were released into a large sanctuary north of Sydney in an effort to rebuild their population. The release is the first of three planned releases to take place over the next two years.

The creatures are being reintroduced as part of the response to the “devastating” wildfires that took place in Australia earlier this year, Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark explained.

*Chicago saw another bloody weekend with at least three fatalities and 34 people shot.

One incident included a 35-year-old man and 14-year-old girl who were walking down a street when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital, while the teen was shot in the ankle and is in good condition.

On Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed as being in critical condition.

Chicago recorded its deadliest September in over 25 years, with over 81 homicides reported, according to WTTV.

*The Gulf Coast faces another hurricane threat as a newly formed tropical storm grows stronger in the warm waters off the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported Monday that Tropical Storm Delta is located south of Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest.

The system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday where it will strengthen into a hurricane.

Delta is the 25th named storm this hurricane season, setting yet another record.

Tropical Storm Gamma is to blame for at least six deaths over the weekend as it tore through southeastern Mexico.

*One man is dead after six people, including two kids, were shot Sunday afternoon at a convenience store in Atlanta.

Authorities reported that the suspect—who is in custody—fired into a crowd following a fight between two women. Few other details about the situation are known.

All the victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of the children is listed in critical condition.

*A British fisherman caught a rare three-foot tope shark while deep-sea fishing off the Isle of Wright. He reeled in the endangered albino creature, quickly took photos with it and released it back into the water.

According to MarineBio.org tope sharks, which have a condition called leucism that results in loss of pigmentation, were first discovered in 1758 and are “harmless to humans.” They are listed as critically endangered as many are hunted for their meat, liver, oil and fins. If left alone, the sharks can live up to 55 years.

They are found all over the world, in areas such as the western and eastern Atlantic, southern Baja California and the Gulf of California in Mexico.

*Two college students from Temple University were hospitalized over the weekend after falling four stories off a building during an off-campus party.

The 19-year-old students were allegedly trying to take a selfie when they fell from the roof early Saturday morning, both landing on the sidewalk in the back alley of the building.

One is reported to be in stable condition while the other is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

University police and Philadelphia Police have teamed up to investigate the incident as eyewitnesses said students have been gathering on the roof to party and drink.

*The NYPD is investigating a series of subway slashings.

The latest incident occurred early Monday morning when a subway rider was stabbed in the neck for refusing to give a homeless man a dollar.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old subway rider was killed when an argument with another man turned violent.

Last Monday, a subway rider in Queens was stabbed after refusing to surrender his wallet to another rider who was armed with a screwdriver.

Police are struggling to get a good description of the suspect or suspects as eyewitnesses say the person was wearing their coronavirus mask.

*The FDA announced a recall of pre-cut fruit products from Country Fresh over concerns they are contaminated with listeria.

The recall, which initially only involved pre-cut watermelon, has now been expanded to apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe, all of which were distributed by Walmart.

The affected fruit was shipped to Walmart stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, per the FDA.

*Major stock indexes surged upward on Monday. The Dow Jones moved 465 points higher, the Nasdaq climbed 257 points and the S&P 500 increased 60 points.

Markets rebounded from a rough session on Friday. Oil prices tumbled late last week but recovered on Monday.

Shares of Regeneron, the experimental COVID treatment given to President Trump over the weekend, soared more than 7 percent on Monday. Other companies associated with the virus therapeutic effort also saw gains as Moderna increased nearly 5 percent.

The Swamp

*President Trump left Walter Reed hospital Monday evening. Doctors said all symptoms had improved after an aggressive medication and treatment regimen.

Expect Trump’s quick recovery to be a central talking point in the final four weeks of the campaign. Trump posted on social media Monday: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The MAGA Spin machine is also taking advantage of Trump’s illness: campaign spox Erin Perrine said Monday on Fox News that Trump’s firsthand experience getting over COVID inherently makes him more qualified to beat the disease than Joe Biden.

ALSO INFECTED: An asymptomatic Kayleigh Mcenany, GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel, Chris Christie, as well as Republican Senators Thom Tillis, Mike Lee, and Ron Johnson.

Tillis and Lee are on the Judiciary Committee, so Democrats were hopeful their illness could mean a stall to the confirmations of Amy Coney Barrett.

MEANWHILE: A run of 2500 commemorative “Trump Defeats COVID” coins are available for purchase at the White House Gift Shop for $100 a pop.

*Joe Biden was on the trail again this weekend — and video taken by Australia’s Daily Telegraph shows Biden violating his own 6 feet distance rule while talking to media for a good 30 seconds before wife Jill Biden swoops in to pull him back.

*Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Samuel Alito, issued an opinion Monday blasting the Obergefell v Hodges decision that legalized gay marriage nationally.

They noted that “those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other anti-discrimination laws.”

Their larger argument was that the issue of marriage rights should be decided at a state level.

Expect their opinion, which was part of the larger decision not to take the case of Kim Davis, who lost her job after refusing to issue a marriage license to a gay couple in Kentucky.

*The New Jersey Globe reports that 300 pounds of mail was discovered in a dumpster behind a bank last week — including at least 200 election ballots.

A USPS spokesman said the mail was collected and delivered.

But no, there’s no evidence of election fraud connected to mail-in ballots.

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Jimmy Kimmel Live! / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Weakest Link / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Comos: Possible Worlds / FOX / 7:00 pm

• NBA Countdown / ABC / 7:30 pm

• NBA Playoffs: Game: Lakers vs Heat / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Ellen’s Game of Game / NBC / 8:00 pm

• neXt / FOX / 8:00 pm

• Transplant / NBC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

*Jerry Seinfeld believes NYC can and will recover from the coronavirus crisis.

During an interview on Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” the comedian discussed Manhattan’s response to the virus, comparing it to an anthill. He explained “When you were a kid, remember kicking over the anthill? That’s what just happened to us. [COVID] just kicked over the whole anthill. And what do the ants do? [imitating an ant] ‘All right. Hand me the next crumb. Let’s get back to work!’”

Seinfeld has called NYC home since 1976.

*Dolly Parton is considering celebrating her upcoming birthday with a return to Playboy.

In a recent radio interview, the country singer revealed that she is in talks to pose for Playboy for her 75th birthday in January, but only if the shoot is “in good taste.”

She previously appeared on the cover in 1978, but did not appear nude for the inside spread.

Parton teased the idea back in March.

*Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appeared in court yesterday to begin what will likely be a tense battle over custody of their children.

The exes had tried to figure a custody plan without involving the courts, but neither were willing to budge on what they deemed “equal time.”

Pitt requested that “50/50 custody be put in place and stay in place,” but it is unknown if his request was granted, according to ET Online.

The former couple divorced in 2016 and share six kids.

*The CW announced that limited series “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will debut as a four-night event beginning Monday November 23 in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary.

Fans will once again be reunited with a majority of the original cast including, Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore), Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) and Scott Patterson (Luke Danes).

The revival will air on The CW and stream for free on the network’s website via The CW app for 30 days after the premiere.

*The cast of “This Is Spinal Tap” is reuniting for a special virtual reunion to support Pennsylvania Democrats.

Director of the ‘80’s flick, Rob Reiner made the announcement, saying “This Is Spinal Tap” cast is reuniting to benefit the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Join me, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean on Oct.14 for a virtual reunion and help @PADems #TakeItToEleven,”

According to Deadline, “every dollar raised goes directly toward ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania.”

*Clint Eastwood has signed on to direct and star in “Cry Macho” for Warner Bros.

While a start and release date are unknown, sources told Deadline that Eastwood has been out scouting locations for filming.

The movie, based on the book, will feature Eastwood as a “onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.”

*The premiere of “One Day At a Time” will now air next Monday, October 12.

The new CBS sitcom was slated for last night, but with the Patriots-Chief’s game moving from Sunday to Monday, it got pushed back a week.

The series, starring Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell and Isabella Gomez, follows three generations of the same Cuban-American family living in the same house: a newly divorced former military mother, her teenage daughter and tween son, and her old-school mother.

*Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to host the 54th Annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Music City Center on November 11.

McEntire told “GMA” hosts on Monday morning, “I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius.”

Rucker added, “Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

This will be McEntire’s fifth time hosting and Rucker’s first.

Sports

*Fans noticed the trio of “Sunday Night Football” hosts were wearing masks while calling the game between the 49ers and Eagles.

Al Michaels spoke on the “elephant in the room” explaining that “Santa Clara County officials have compelled [them] to wear a mask during the game and so that is the story.”

Chris Collinsworth did not appear to be a fan of his mask, saying “I don’t know who I am.” While Michaels kept telling him to “enunciate” during the game.

The hosts had already been in Kansas City, Los Angeles, Seattle and New Orleans without masks in the booth.

*The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager BILL O’BRIEN, according to multiple reports.

The Texans are 0-4 after Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a season after winning the AFC South. The disappointing start comes after a series of high-profile personnel moves following the trade of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

O’Brien was the instigator behind the controversial decisions as general manager and failed to turn them into on-field success as head coach.

ESPN reports that defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will replace O’Brien as interim head coach.

Day of the Year

Come and Take It Day

Garlic Lovers Day

Jackie Mayer Rehab Day

Mad Hatter Day

National Fruit at Work Day

National German American Day

National Coaches Day

National Badger Day

National Plus Size Appreciation Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day

National PA Day

National Noodle Day

On This Date

*1683 – The first Mennonites land in America, on board the Concord, making them the first Europeans of German heritage to attempt to colonize the New World.

Early settler William Penn offered 5,000 acres of property in Pennsylvania to Mennonite immigrants. The Protestant sect had been persecuted across Europe, and especially in Germany.

Francis Daniel Pastorious was the leader of the first group, hailing from Krefeld, Germany.

When the American Revolution came around almost 100 years later, there were 100,000 Germans in Pennsylvania – almost one-third of the total population.

*1847 – Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre” is first published by Smith, Elder and Co. in Britain. She wrote under the pseudonym Currer Bell.

It was published the following year stateside by Harper & Brothers.

As the novel’s success accelerated, Bronte revealed her real identity and started rubbing elbows with other prolific British authors.

Bronte died while pregnant only 8 years later.

*1866 – The first recorded robbery of a moving locomotive is committed.

The Reno gang is the culprit and it makes off with more than $10,000. Train line owners had been subject to stickups while trains were sitting at freight yards or public stations. But none had ever been assaulted while enroute.

For 20 years trains were widely susceptible to robberies while moving, but owners got wise and hired armed guards, installed safes, and fortified their boxcars.

By the late 1880s, attempting to rob a moving train became a very dangerous and costly business.

*1926 – Babe Ruth homers three times against the Cardinals in game 4 of the World Series, propelling the Yankees to a 10-5 victory. It was a new record that has only been tied once: Reggie Jackson hit three homers in a World Series game on October 18, 1977.

The Yankees actually lost that series anyway, in game 7.

*1979 – Pope John Paul II is the first Pope to visit the White House.

Since that first visit to Jimmy Carter, every president has had at least one meeting with His Holiness. George W. Bush holds the record, with 5 meetings with two different popes: John Paul II and Benedict XV.

With 64 million Catholics in the country, it’s a politically expeditious move.

*1981 – A terrorist sect assassinates Egyptian president Anwar Sadat while he was reviewing troops to commemorate the Yom Kippur War.

Sadat took four bullets and died two hours after the attack. Ten others were killed.

Sadat’s presidency was controversial in extremist Muslim circles for his cooperation with Israel.

The year before, Muammar Qadaffi had been behind another assassination attempt against Sadat.

5 of the assassination conspirators were put on trial and executed for the murder. Another 17 went to prison.

*1996 – Bob Dole and President Bill Clinton meet in their first debate.

The debate took place in Hartford, Connecticut and was moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBA. Most voters considered Clinton the winner of the debate. He would go on to win re-election in November.

*2018 – Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed and sworn onto the US Supreme Court amid protests and after an FBI investigation.

Birthdays

Trevor Lawrence – college football player – 21

Roshon Fegan – TV actor, “Shake It Up”, “Camp Rock” – 29

Scarlett Byrne – movie actress, “Skybound””, “The Vampire Diaries” – 30

Jared Dines – metal singer – 31

Amy Jo Johnson – TV actress, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”, “Felicity” – 50

Jordan Matter – photographer – 54

Tom Jager – American Olympic swimmer – 56

Elisabeth Shue – movie actress, “The Karate Kid”, “Cocktail” – 57

Kevin Cronin – rock vocalist, REO Speedwagon – 69

Ellen Travolta – American actress, “Grease” – 81

Born On This Date

Tony Greig – English cricket captain – 1946 (d. 2012)

Anna Quayle – British actress, “A Hard Day’s Night” – 1936 (d. 2019)

Fannie Lou Hamer – American civil rights activist – 1917 (d. 1977)

Janet Gaynor – American actress, “A Star Is Born” – 1906 (d. 1984)