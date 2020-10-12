Oskaloosa News Recap For October 12th, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

The US Army is testing augmented reality goggles on its service dogs in hopes to allow troops to give orders remotely.

The highly-trained pooches, who are commonly deployed to sniff out explosives, hazardous materials or to assist in rescues, will be fitted with the special googles so handlers can issue specific direction, allowing them to work without putting soldiers in danger.

The AR technology is still some time away, but researchers hope to develop a wireless version over the next two years.

###

Facebook removed an ad for Walla Walla Sweet Onions as it was deemed “overly sexual.”

The Seed Company posted an ad for the onion seeds last month on Facebook, and was soon notified that the listing had been flagged for “positioning products or services in a sexually suggestive manner.”

Store manager Jackson McLean told BBC that he felt it may have something to do with “the round shapes” of the vegetables.

McLean also told the outlet that they have sold more Walla Walla onions in the “last three days than in the last five years.”

Check it out for yourself here.

###

A Texas teen is the new Guinness World Record holder for world’s longest female legs.

Maci Currin, 17, is 6-feet, 10-inches with her right leg measuring 52.874 inches and her left leg, slightly longer, at 53.255 inches.

Currin surpassed the previous record holder, Ekaterina Lisina from Russia, who is 6-feet, 8.77-inches tall.

###

A three-year-old suffered serious burns after falling into one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal features.

Park officials said the “the child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature.” The tot was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

A similar incident occurred five months ago when a trespasser fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while trying to take photo. The park was technically closed at the time due to COVID.

###

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday night.

The Category 2 hurricane brought 100 mph winds, just 13 miles east of where Hurricane Laura battered the state in late August.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the storm dumped more than 15 inches of rain on Lake Charles over two days and more than 10 inches in Baton Rouge, causing major flooding.

More than 600,000 people lost power—that’s about 25% of the entire state.

As of Sunday, no deaths had been reported as a result of the storm.

###

One person is dead after a shooting in Denver over the weekend.

Protests between opposing groups turned violent Saturday in Denver’s Civic Center Park. According to police, a private security guard, contracted through a local new station, is in custody after shooting and killing a pro-police protester.

Police chief Joe Montoya said “a verbal altercation transpired,” followed by a protester spraying a man with mace and that man shooting the victim.

###

A former New York wine distributor, who appeared on “Shark Tank,” was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for wire fraud.

Joseph Falcone, 60, pled guilty to stealing more than $500k from investors, which he used to buy a home in Florida.

Attorney Seth DuCharme said “Falcone’s victims were reeled in by his ‘Shark Tank’ pitch” for a single-serving wine product. It is unclear which product Falcone was involved with as two have appeared on the show—one which drew a deal from Mr. Wonderful Kevin O’Leary.

In addition to his two years, Falcone will pay $1.8 million in restitution.

###

Australian Navy divers have removed an unexploded 100-pound bomb caught on a reef off the country’s southeast coast.

The bomb was discovered by a fisherman about 340 miles off New South Wales. He photographed it and notified authorities.

Divers carefully floated the explosive to the surface and dropped it further out to sea into approximately 1,800-foot-deep waters.

The origin and age of the bomb is not known due to deterioration, according to a spokesperson for the Environment Minister.

###

The US is reporting its highest number of daily COVID cases in nearly two months.

On Friday, over 58,539 cases were reported, marking the fourth consecutive day the number topped 50k. Over the last week there has been a reported nationwide average of 47,782 cases per day.

Only two states—Maine and Nebraska—are reporting a decline in cases.

Wisconsin surpassed 3,000 daily cases for the first time last Thursday, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

###

Investigators in California are looking into what caused the Zogg Fire.

In a recent filing, Pacific Gas & Electric revealed that CAL FIRE investigators had taken some of their “equipment as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Investigators are focused on the utility company as some of their automated equipment “reported alarms and other activity” in the area where the flames started.

The Zogg Fire has caused 4 deaths, destroyed 200 buildings and even more homes. It is 97% contained.

WORTH NOTING: PG&E previously filed for bankruptcy due to financial fallout from several devastating wildfires caused by its utility equipment. Those fires killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 homes and buildings in 2017 and 2018.

###

The Swamp

The Miami Police Department estimates 30,000 vehicles amassed Saturday for a Latinos for Trump parade.

Trump is headed to Orlando tonight for his first in-person rally since announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis. Over the weekend, Trump’s doctors announced he’s free of symptoms, and Trump said on Twitter he’s no longer contagious and is now immune from the disease.

###

A German journalist living in Washington DC reported over the weekend that he received 3 mail-in ballots at his address — and the recipients weren’t even close.

Stefan Niemann said in a translated tweet that the ballots were addressed to one tenant who moved out five years ago, one for the landlord (who lives in Puerto Rico), and one for the landlord’s husband — who’s dead.

Niemann himself isn’t even eligible to vote in the US.

Weekend Box Office

10. The Broken Hearts Gallery: $90k (down from 7)

9. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: $145k (re-release)

8. Yellow Rose: $150k (new)

7. Possessor Uncut: $163.5k (up from 8)

6. Infidel: $205k (down from 5)

5. Unhinged: $660k (down from 4)

4. The New Mutants: $685k (down from 3)

3. Hocus Pocus: $1.1 million (re-release)

2. Tenet: $2.1 million (stayed at 2)

1. The War with Grandpa: $3.6 million (new)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Dancing With the Stars / ABC / 7:00 pm

• American Ninja Warrior / NBC / 7:00 pm

• One Day at a Time / CBS / 8:00 pm

• One Day at a Time / CBS / 8:30 pm

• Manhunt: Deadly Games / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Emergency Call / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Broadway will remain closed until next summer.

The Broadway League announced that it is suspending ticket sales and performances through May 30, 2021. The decision marks more than a year of COVID induced delays.

The organization usually brings in an annual $14.8 billion to NYC.

###

Pixar’s newest release, “Soul,” will be skipping theaters and heading straight to Disney+.

The animated film starring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey was supposed to hit theaters this past June, but due to COVID it was shelved with hopes to be released in time for Thanksgiving.

While that doesn’t seem possible, Disney/Pixar scrapped the rescheduled release and decided to drop the movie on their streaming platform in time for Christmas at no extra charge to subscribers.

###

Simon Cowell is walking 10,000 steps a day as he recovers from his horrific bike crash.

The 61-year-old has been resting at his Malibu home where he has daily physio sessions to heal following back surgery, a source told Page Six.

Previous reports incorrectly stated Cowell is bedridden.

ALSO—Viewers were left disappointed after Cowell didn’t make an appearance on the finale of “Britain’s Got Talent,” as early reports suggested he would. Production revealed that Cowell’s doctors advised him it was too early to return to work.

###

“The Price Is Right” is heading back to production with a redesigned, “COVID friendly” set. Also, for the first time in nearly 50-years, there will be no audience.

Unlike other shows, the Drew Carey-hosted game show is not able to have a virtual audience as contestants could look online for actual prices of items. So, producers figured out how to bring back all 77 games while maintaining social distance.

They will also be keeping the iconic line, “Come on Down.”

###

Netflix has decided not to proceed with “The Magic Order.”

The series, based on the Mark Millar comic, was in early pre-production for an anticipated 2021 start.

“The large scope of the project and the global uncertainty amid the pandemic were a factor in the decision not to go forward with the series,” according to Netflix.

###

Wayne Knight reprised his role as Newman from the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” for an anti-Trump PSA about the US Postal Service.

Knight called the debacle a “nightmare.” He also noted that he is not typically a political person as the last time he voted was “for flavor of the month at Baskin Robbins.”

###

Liam Neesom dished to Jimmy Kimmel about the time he was rejected for a role in “The Princess Bride.”

Neesom said he was brought in to audition for the role of Fezzik in the film. As soon as he walked into the room, director Rob Reiner took one look at him and said “He’s not a giant. What height are you?” Neesom was quickly dismissed.

The role of Fezzik was portrayed by the late Andre the Giant.

###

Comedic actor Bill Burr offended nearly everyone on the planet with his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

He started out bashing white women, referring to them as his “b**ches.” He then mocked gay people comparing them to minorities, saying “The month of June is Gay Pride month. That’s a little long, don’t you think, for a group of people that were never enslaved? How did they get all of June?”

He also touched on COVID joking “There’s too many people…It stops you from reproducing.”

###

Those who watched Netflix’s horror drama series “The Haunting of Bly Manor” are now having trouble sleeping.

After binge-watching the series, Twitter users opened up about the “chilling scenes” and how they will now be losing sleep.

One social media user tweeted an advanced apology to herself as she knew she would “undoubtedly regret” watching the show later on.

The new nine-episodes, which are the second installment in the Haunting anthology, hit the streaming service on Friday.

###

A “Green Lantern” series is heading to HBO Max.

The series will follow the adventures of several “Lanterns,” including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott.

The streaming platform has ordered 10 one-hour episodes, according to Variety.

###

Sports

One day after reopening their training facility, the Patriots had to shut it down again.

ESPN reports that the New England team received another positive test on Sunday morning, bringing the total to four over the last eight days.

The Patriots Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos, set for yesterday afternoon, then rescheduled to today, has now been postponed to next Sunday.

Both teams will use this week as their bye week.

###

Day of the Year

Columbus Day

Cookbook Launch Day

Freethought Day

Indigenous Peoples’ Day

National Gumbo Day

National Kick-Butt Day

International Moment of Frustration Scream Day

National Online Banking Day

Native American Day

Old Farmers Day

National Savings Day

Pulled Pork Day

World Arthritis Day

Thanksgiving (Canada)

###

On This Date

1492 – Christopher Columbus arrives in the New World.

He believed he had reached the shores of East Asia, when in reality he was on a Bahamian island. Columbus claimed the land for Ferdinand and Isabella, the monarchs of Spain. He was eager to discover and collect the gold and spice that the Far East promised – obviously to no avail.

Ultimately Columbus would lead 4 trips to the Americas – charting the Gulf of Mexico, South and Central America, and many Caribbean islands – but without ever stepping foot in the United States.

###

1810 – The Crown Prince of Bavaria marries Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen, and locals celebrated the union with drinking and horse races.

The spectacle turned into an annual gala – we know it now as Oktoberfest. With time, it turned into a days-long event, beginning in late September and ending the first Sunday in October.

Over 1 million gallons of beer are drank every year at the fest.

###

1929 – The Philadelphia Athletics pound 10 runs in the 8th inning of game 4 of the World Series against the Cubs.

They had been trailing 0-2 until then. In a “Dewey Defeats Truman” moment, 10,000 copies of the Springfield Daily News had already been printed deploring the A’s terrible gameplay before the 7th inning had even ended.

The A’s would eventually win the series in game 5 – their first in 16 years.

###

1960 – Ticked off at the Philippine delegation to the United Nations, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev bangs his shoe against a table in a meeting of the countries.

The Philippines accused the Soviet Union of hypocrisy for decrying colonialism in southeast Asia while occupying East Berlin.

Khrushchev grew furious, and in a fit of rage pulled off his sneaker and did the deed.

It took quite some work to restore order. The General Assembly President pounded his gavel so forcefully that it broke.

###

1964 – USSR spaceship Voskhod 1 blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The mission would mark two feats for manned space travel:

-FIRST with a crew of more than 1 person – in fact there were 3.

-FIRST to not have the crew wear spacesuits

The mission ended 2 days later. It was another blow to the dawdling American space program, a dynamic that would not shift until the US landed on the moon just before the end of the decade.

###

2000 – Terrorists attack the USS Cole while refueling in Yemen.

A rubber dinghy filled with explosives charged the ship, blowing a gaping hole in the hull and killing 17 sailors. 38 more were wounded.

It was assumed to be the handiwork of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda.

An investigation ensued – but there was no clear connection to the terrorist kingpin.

###

2007 – The UN grants Internet Inventor Al Gore with the Nobel Peace Prize for … making a movie about global warming.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change credited the flick with kickstarting the global “green” movement.

Al also won an Oscar for Best Documentary.

###

Birthdays

James Graham – pop singer – 24

Chad Thomas – football player – 25

Josh Hutcherson – movie actor, “The Hunger Games franchise” – 27

Calum Scott – pop singer – 32

Tyler Blackburn – TV actor, “Pretty Little Liars”, “Ravenswood” – 34

Anthony Cavalero – TV actor, “The Dirt”, “School of Rock” – 37

Charlie Ward – former basketball player – 50

Kirk Cameron – TV actor, “Growing Pains”, “Fireproof” – 50

Hugh Jackman – movie actor, “Logan”, “The Greatest Showman” – 52

Susan Anton – American actress, “Goldengirl” – 70

Born On This Date

Lane Frost – bull rider – 1963 (d. 1989)

Dusty Rhodes – wrestler – 1945 (d. 2015)

Luciano Pavarotti – Italian operatic tenor – 1935 (d. 2007)

Rick Ferrell – American baseball HOF catcher – 1905 (d. 1995)

###