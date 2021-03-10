Oskaloosa News Recap For March 10th, 2021

Houston health officials announced earlier this week that the UK coronavirus variant was detected at most city wastewater treatment plants, “suggesting ongoing and uncontrolled community spread.”

While Texas Gov. Greg Abbot lifted the statewide mask mandate, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that new evidence of widespread variants is “concerning amid the relaxed restrictions.”

Surveillance of wastewater has been deployed around colleges and cities to monitor for spread as even those without symptoms shed the virus in feces.

###

Leaders of the United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA) are advising teachers not to post vacation pictures on social media as the union continues to seek a safe return to in-person instruction.

Teachers were urged against posting photos of their spring break adventures on social media because it “could hurt the union’s argument that it’s unsafe to return to the classroom,” according to a screenshot from a Facebook group titled, “UTLA FB GROUP – Members Only.”

The union issued a response to FOX 11 stating that the “UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content.”

###

Flirting is still doable, even with a face mask on, according to dating coach Jean Smith, who shared her tips and tricks for batting eyes in a recent interview.

The best ways to flirt with the eyes over a face mask are the “Mona Lisa” (a subtle smirk), “side glance” (looking back seductively), “baby doll eyes” (making the eyes wider), and “intense eyes” (purposefully locking eyes with another).

Other tricks include: “the wink,” “eyebrow raise” and “clear contact,” according to Smith.

For those who are a little more bold, Smith suggests an “up and down” glance-over or “looking away and back” for a blatant check out.

WORTH NOTING: These tricks may be worth learning as Dr. Fauci said it’s “possible” Americans could be wearing face masks into 2022.

###

A rare complication of the novel coronavirus appears to be painful, prolonged erections.

An individual who caught COVID experienced priapism (a long-lasting erection) after —according to doctors — the virus caused blood clots in his penis.

Last August, the 69-year-old man was admitted to Dayton, Ohio’s Miami Valley Hospital with a bad case of coronavirus. After 10 days, his lungs began to fail, so doctors turned him face down — a technique used to help air move throughout the body. After 12 hours, when he was rolled over, nurses noticed his erection.

After three hours of being unable to fix the situation, the man’s penis was drained of the blood with a needle, which was successful.

Miami Valley hospital doctors submitted a report on the patient to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine. It joins a separate study that was also published in the Journal on a similar situation from last June.

###

Jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd, began on Tuesday — a day later than initially scheduled.

Defense lawyers focused on viral video of the deadly encounter, asking potential jurors if they would change their initial opinion after seeing the footage, if presented with other evidence.

Potential jurors will be questioned individually by the judge, prosecutors and Chauvin’s lawyers, with 12 to be empaneled along with four alternates — two more than usual.

Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

###

Heavy rainfall overflowed a dam and forced people to evacuate their homes over fear of fast-rising waters and landslides in Hawaii on Tuesday.

A Makawo resident told NBC affiliate KHNL that she has lived on the island for 30 years and has never seen so much rain.

The Weather Service warned that the heavy rainfall could potentially cause the dam to fail.

In 2006, a dam failure turned fatal, when seven people were killed after the Ka Loko dam on the island of Kauai collapsed.

###

A Cambodian dog slaughterhouse that opened in 1995 has been shutdown.

According to a release from FOUR PAWS, which orchestrated the shutdown, the slaughterhouse is likely responsible for over a million dogs’ deaths and once bragged about drowning upwards of 200 dogs a day to provide meat for Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh.

FOUR PAWS rescued 16 dogs found at the slaughterhouse, dismantled the facility’s wire cages and demolished its drowning tanks.

The rescued pups will join 61 canines who were saved from a van interception two weeks ago.

The organization is now caring for the pups and preparing them for adoption.

###

Stocks bounced back on Tuesday after beginning the week on shaky footing. The Nasdaq surged 464 points, while the S&P gained 54 points and the Dow added 30 points.

Technology shares powered the lift in the Nasdaq Composite. The most notable gain was by Tesla as it jumped 20 percent after falling for five consecutive days.

Boeing rose more than 3 percent after booking more new orders than cancellations for the first time in over a year.

###

New York Attorney General Letitia James selected two lead attorneys to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

They are Jooy Kim, former acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark.

Six women, including former aides, have made accusations against Gov. Cuomo, sparking calls for his resignation.

Cuomo responded that there is “no way” he will resign.

###

Disturbing new details have emerged about a 10-year-boy who was bludgeoned to death to New York.

The day before Ayden Wolfe’s body was found inside the family’s Harlem apartment, an unidentified neighbor said they heard “banging and thuds against the wall and a man yelling.”

The next day, the neighbor reported more banging and yelling. Two hours later, police responded to the scene and found the boy unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was battered child syndrome.

The details were revealed in a criminal complaint against the boy’s step-father Ryan Cato, 34, who was arranged this week on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held without bail.

The child’s mother has not been charged.

###

Trending

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah

2. “Firefly Lane,” Kristin Hannah

3. “The Kaiser’s Web,” Steve Berry

4. “A Court of Silver Flames,” Sarah J. Maas

5. “The Duke and I,” Julia Quinn

NONFICTION:

1. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates

2. “Think Again,” Adam Grant

3. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey

4. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson

5. “Walk In My Combat Boots,” James Patterson & Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

Tough as Nails / CBS / 7:00 pm

Chicago Med / NBC / 7:00 pm

The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

SEAL Team / CBS / 8:00 pm

Chicago Fire / NBC / 8:00 pm

Game of Talents / FOX / 8:00 pm

S.W.A.T. / CBS / 9:00 pm

The Con / ABC / 9:00 pm

Chicago P.D. / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

The first hour of Zack Snyder’s upcoming director’s cut of “Justice League” was leaked on HBO Max on Monday.

The streaming service confirmed that some subscribers who attempted to watch “Tom & Jerry” got a glimpse of the flick 10 days before it was to premiere.

The streamer got wind of the glitch and “addressed it within minutes,” according to a statement issued on the matter.

###

Stephen Colbert is the latest late-night host to mark the anniversary of the pandemic.

“The Late Show” will air a special Friday night show on March 12 — the one year anniversary of the show suspending production due to the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join Colbert as his guest, marking Fauci’s first time on “The Late Show.”

###

“The Queen’s Gambit” is getting a stage musical adaptation.

Level Forward has acquired theatrical stage rights to Walter Tevis’ novel, which served as the basis for the miniseries.

The story centers on Beth Harmon, an orphan who discovers she has the rare ability to move the pieces around a chess board and dominate the competition. Her journey takes her from Kentucky to Paris to Moscow, while battling addiction and the prejudices of a male-centered world.

“That journey will now involve music, dance and singing,” Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker stated.

###

CBS has renewed “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah.

The renewal comes as the drama, a reboot of the 1980’s series, is only four episodes into its 13-episode first season run.

According to the network, the drama is television’s number one scripted series and averages more than 14.6 million viewers.

“The Equalizer” stars Latifah as Robyn McCall, a single-mom with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

###

The shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and snatching of two of her French Bulldogs may have been part of a gang initiation, according to local authorities.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that there have been similar crimes in the LA area recently and that may have been the motive in this case, as well.

Also, the sources said that authorities told Gaga not to pay the reward she offered to the woman who found her dogs until they determine she had no involvement in the crime.

While officers don’t think she was part of the dognapping, they are trying to figure out if she had any involvement after the fact.

###

Disney+ has topped 100 million subscribers, CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday at an annual share holders meeting.

Also, during the meeting, Bob Iger, the longtime leader of Disney, confirmed that he will be stepping away from the company in December.

Iger, who resigned as chief executive officer last February but stayed on as executive chairman, has remained a force at Disney as the company has navigated the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear what Iger plans to do next.

###

Piers Morgan has quit “Good Morning Britain.”

In a statement on Tuesday, ITV announced that after a lengthy discussion, Morgan has “decided now is the time to leave. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

It is unclear if Morgan was asked to step down or whether he made the decision voluntarily.

On Monday Morgan stated that he did not believe Meghan Markle’s mental health issues led to her contemplating suicide. On Tuesday morning — after major backlash — Morgan said that while he still has “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said,” he does believe that mental illness and suicide, are “extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously.”

Morgan has been a permanent fixture on “GMB” since 2015.

###

Eli Manning is getting his own show.

The former NFL QB announced this week that he will host a football-centric show for ESPN, called “Eli’s Places” — not to be confused with his brother’s show, “Peyton’s Places.”

The show will feature the “greatest stars” and “most iconic places” in college football, Eli revealed in a promo.

It is set to air this fall on ESPN+.

###

Charlie Kirk has accused Meghan Markle of fabricating the story of racist royals.

The radio host suggested that she was probably “making it up like Jussie Smollett,” referring to the “Empire” actor’s staged hate crime against himself in 2019.

Kirk told listeners this week that he thinks Meghan made up the story about a family member voicing concern’s over their son’s skin color to drum up sympathy during her sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

He also attacked her for being “unbelievably ungrateful” to her husband Prince Harry’s family, who “by all evidence available, embraced” her.

###

Disney+ is dropping once-loved, now-controversial titles from its lineup geared toward younger children.

According to a statement from the streamer, children under 7 will be “forbidden” from watching “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” “Swiss Family Robinson,” and “The Aristocats,” due to “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

The films will be removed from the kid-focused Stories Matter section of the platform, but adults will still have access to the flicks.

###

Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with their star QB Dak Prescott.

The team revealed this week that Prescott has signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, with $126 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause. With incentives, the deal can hit as high at $164 million.

The first three years of the deal will average $42 million and his signing bonus of $66 million will be the largest in NFL history, ESPN reports.

###

Day of the Year

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Mario Day

National Pack Your Lunch Day

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

International Day of Awesomeness

International Find a Pay Phone Booth Day

Middle Name Pride Day

###

On This Date

1804 – A formal ceremony is held in St. Louis to acknowledge the Louisiana Purchase.

The formal treaty that passed governance of the large swatch of land from France to the United States had been signed nearly 10 months prior, and was ratified by the Senate the previous October.

Until 1812, the land was designated the Territory of Orleans.

Louisiana became the 18th state.

###

1969 – James Earl Ray is convicted of murdering Martin Luther King Jr.

It was also Ray’s 41st birthday.

Ray’s guilty plea circumvented a trial by jury, and also made him ineligible for the death penalty. He would be sentenced to 99 years in prison.

He escaped prison once in 1977, and was captured three days later. As punishment, a year was tacked on to his sentence. Ray died from Hepatitis C in 1998.

###

1977 – Astronomers conclude the seventh planet has rings around it.

Uranus was through to originally have 5 rings, but the Voyager 2 spacecraft found there to be 11 in 1986.

Then in 2003, observations made through the Hubble telescope suggested there were a total of 13, with the two outermost orbiting a great deal away from the center 11. The rings mostly consist of ice and small particles. It’s believed that moons that once orbited Uranus collided with the planet some 600 million years ago, forming the ring system.

###

2000 – The NASDAQ peaks at 5,408.60 points, more than double its value from the year before. This spike marked the beginning of the end for the dot-com bubble.

By the turn of the millennium, companies that dabbled in new internet technologies quickly saw robust cash infusions from Venture Capitalists, and collectively burned through billions of dollars — many without ever turning a profit.

Others did very well — the acquisition of Broadcast.com by Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999 made Mark Cuban a billionaire. Today, broadcast.com redirects to the Yahoo homepage.

###

2006 – The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter enters orbit around Mars.

It has since been essential in recording meteorological data about the Red Planet.

One of its most notable discoveries is what could be flowing salt water on the Martian surface.

###

2013 – News leaks that actress Ashley Judd is considering a run for the US Senate, and would challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

A few weeks later, Judd would expressly deny any campaign, instead wanting to focus on spending time with her family.

###

Birthdays

Bad Bunny – rapper – 27

Emeli Sande – R&B singer – 34

Olivia Wilde – actress, “Tron: Legacy” & “House” – 37

Carrie Underwood – country singer – 38

Benjamin Burnley – rock singer – 43

Robin Thicke – R&B singer – 44

Timbaland – music producer – 49

Jon Hamm – actor, “Mad Men” & “Baby Driver” – 50

Paget Brewster – actress, “Criminal Minds” & “Friends” – 52

Sharon Stone – actress, “Basic Instinct” & “Casino” – 63

Chuck Norris – actor, “Way of the Dragon” & “Walker, Texas Ranger” – 81

Born On This Date

Cecil “Cec” Linder – Polish-Canadian actor, “Goldfinger” – 1921 (d. 1992)

Marion Hutton – American actress and singer – 1919 (d. 1987)

Richard Haydn – British actor, “The Sound of Music” – 1905 (d. 1985)

Lillian Ward – American pioneering nurse & social activist – 1867 (d. 1940)

###

Deaths

Norton Juster has died.

The death of the celebrated children’s author, known for his works such as, “The Phantom Tollbooth” and “The Dog and the Line,” was confirmed on Tuesday. A cause of death was not shared.

He was 91.

###

Leon Gast has died.

The veteran filmmaker, known for his work on the 1996 pic “When We Were Kings,” passed away Monday. A cause of death was not shared.

He was 85.

###