Oskaloosa Mayor Signs Proclamation For Sexual Assualt Awareness Month

by Ken Allsup

April 2nd, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt signed a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Sexual Assault Awareness Month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every community member of Oskaloosa, and

WHEREAS, rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment impact our community, and statistics show one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives; and

WHEREAS, child sexual abuse prevention must be a priority to confront the reality that one in six boys and one in four girls will experience a sexual assault before the age of 18; and

WHEREAS, young people experience heightened rates of sexual violence, and youths aged 12-17 are 2.5 times as likely to be victims of rape or sexual assault; and

WHEREAS, on campus, one in five women and one in 16 men will be sexually assaulted during their time in college; and

WHEREAS, we must work together to educate our community about sexual violence prevention, support survivors, and speaking out against harmful attitudes and actions; and

WHEREAS, Crisis Intervention Services always has trained advocates available to provide services to survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones in Oskaloosa and the surrounding area; and

WHEREAS, the leadership and dedication, we can be successful in preventing sexual violence in Oskaloosa by increasing education, awareness, and community involvement for all.

NOW, THEREFORE I, Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt, join advocates and communities across the county in playing an active role to prevent sexual violence. Along with the United States Government and the State of Iowa, I do hereby proclaim the month of April 2023

Sexual Assault Awareness Month