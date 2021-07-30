Oskaloosa Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death

DES MOINES – An Oskaloosa man, Cody James Vancenbrock, age 28, was sentenced on July 29, 2021, by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, to 240 months in prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death. Following imprisonment, Vancenbrock is ordered to serve five years of supervised release, pay restitution, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims Fund. Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal made this announcement.

According to court documents, on August 4, 2019, Vancenbrock intentionally injected methamphetamine at an Oskaloosa apartment into a twenty-four-year-old female victim. Soon after, the methamphetamine injected by Vancenbrock caused the death of the victim. After the victim died in the apartment, Vancenbrock and another person carried the victim’s body out of the apartment, placed her in a vehicle, drove to a location in rural Mahaska County, and disposed of the body in the Skunk River. The body was later found and recovered on August 6, 2019.

The United States Attorney’s Office-Southern District of Iowa prosecuted this case. This investigation was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety-Division of Criminal Investigation, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.