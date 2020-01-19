Oskaloosa Man Pleads Guilty To Abuse Of A Corpse

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Nicholas Dee Kelly has pleaded guilty to Abuse of a Corpse in connection with the death of Ashley Shafer.

“The plea agreement placed on the record is as follows.”

“The defendant may plead to Count IV, and the recommendations for sentencing will be argued at the time of sentencing. Counts III, V and VI will be dismissed upon compliance with the cooperation agreement entered into by the parties and set out in the Memorandum of Plea Offer.”

Sentencing Hearing is scheduled on 09/24/2020 at 9:00 am at the Mahaska County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

A presentence investigation report shall be completed by the Eighth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Filed with the clerk of court, who shall make the same available for inspection to the defendant’s attorney and to the State’s attorney at least three days prior to the date set for sentencing. The clerk shall mail a copy of this order to the Eighth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

The county attorney shall furnish a statement of pecuniary damages to victims (if any), and the clerk of court shall prepare a statement of costs, all to be done in accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 910, and the same shall be filed on or before the time and date of sentencing.

If the defendant’s counsel was court-appointed, a statement of requested attorney fees shall be prepared and submitted to the Court at the time of sentencing, and the Sheriff shall present an accounting of correctional fees (jail fees), if any, prior to the time of sentencing.

The conditions of the Defendant’s release will be addressed by separate order.