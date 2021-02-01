Oskaloosa Man Killed In Roll-Over Accident On 163

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Monday, February 1st, 2021, at approximately 5:45 am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single-vehicle roll-over accident (where the female driver had been ejected from the vehicle) on Highway 163, near Jewell Avenue, in rural Mahaska County.

While Sheriff’s Officials were enroute to this accident, it was reported that there had been a 2nd roll-over accident, at this same location, where the male driver had been ejected from the vehicle also.

Upon Law Enforcement’s arrival, it was discovered that a 3rd vehicle was also in the ditch, at this location. The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed the following: a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Taylor Deney of University Park, Iowa, was traveling westbound on Hwy 163 when she lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions on the pavement. This pickup slid into the median where it came to rest. At this same location, a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by Muriel Gordon of Oskaloosa, Iowa was westbound and lost control, sliding into the ditch located on the North side of the highway. This GMC then rolled three times, ejecting Gordon, and came to rest in a farm field. The 3rd vehicle was a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Henry Beerbower of Oskaloosa, Iowa. This Dodge pickup lost control, slid into the median and rolled multiple times, coming to rest on its side in the eastbound lanes. Beerbower was ejected from the vehicle while rolling. It is unknown at this point if Gordon and Beerbower lost control of their vehicles while attempting to avoid running into Deney’s out-of-control vehicle. None of the three vehicles struck the others.

Taylor Deney (age 21) was uninjured and suffered no damage to the truck she was driving. Muriel Gordon (age 37) was transported to the Mahaska Health Hospital where she was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The damage to Gordon’s GMC was estimated at $10,000. Henry Beerbower (age 50) of Oskaloosa was transported to the Mahaska Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from the injuries he received in this roll-over. The damage to Beerbower’s pickup was estimated at $10,000. Because of these accidents, Highway 163 was shut down in both directions for 45 minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this matter by members of the Oskaloosa Police Department, The Oskaloosa Fire Department, The Mahaska County Dispatch Center and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service. The investigation into these accidents is continuing.