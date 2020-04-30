Oskaloosa Man Charged With Three Countys Of Assault While Displaying A Dangerous Weapon

Oskaloosa Police Department

Media Release

On April 29, 2020, at approximately 2:23 p.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to Orscheln Farm and Home, 1508 3rd Ave E., in reference to a man pointing a gun at other people in the parking lot. While en route, Officers located the suspect in a vehicle in the 300 block of 3rd Ave E. The suspect, identified as Joshua D. Todd (44), from Oskaloosa, was detained for investigation. Todd was found to be in possession of a legally carried handgun.

Initial investigation showed that a minor physical confrontation had occurred between Todd and another person in the parking lot prior to the firearm being displayed. Todd was arrested and was logged into the Mahaska County Jail for 3 counts of Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.