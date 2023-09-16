Oskaloosa Man Accused Of Exposing Himself

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

September 15, 2023

Oskaloosa Police Department

On 9-14-23, officers were notified of a male exposing himself at Edmundson Park. Officers were given a description of the vehicle and location. When officers arrived, they observed a car matching the description leaving a parking space at Edmundson Park. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the male as Michael Lilly. After interviewing witnesses, Lilly was placed under arrest and transported to the Mahaska County Jail.

Michael Lilly, 46, of Oskaloosa, was charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor; driving while suspended, a simple misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense), an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.