Oskaloosa Main Street Preparing For 35th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade

The 35th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade will be held in downtown Oskaloosa on Thursday, July 28 from noon-9:00 p.m. Meals including corn, hamburgers, pie, and drinks will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. and will be sold until 9:00 p.m. or sold out. So many wonderful things are being planned for this year’s event, including activities with Mahaska County Farm Bureau, Red Rock Threshers tractor teeter-totter and wagon rides, Ohana Pedal Pull, Bags Tournament, Eddyville Raceway Park funny car, musical entertainment by Cody Wayne at 3:30 p.m. and Royce Johns from 4:30-7:30 p.m., City Band Concert at 8:00 p.m., food vendors, craft & product vendors, and much more! Full details about Sweet Corn Serenade will be released soon. We are still accepting applications for craft+product vendors in the park. The early bird deadline has been extended until June 30 and the final deadline to apply is July 15. A registration form can be found at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet/page/sweet_corn_serenade/ and at the Mahaska Chamber office at 222 1st Avenue East in Oskaloosa.