Oskaloosa Main Street Preparing For 35th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade

The 35th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade will be held in downtown Oskaloosa on Thursday, July 28 from noon-9:00 p.m. Meals including corn, hamburgers, pie, and drinks will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. and will be sold until 9:00 p.m. or sold out. So many wonderful things are being planned for this year’s event, including activities with Mahaska County Farm Bureau, Red Rock Threshers tractor teeter-totter and wagon rides, Ohana Pedal Pull, Bags Tournament, Eddyville Raceway Park funny car, musical entertainment by Cody Wayne at 3:30 p.m. and Royce Johns from 4:30-7:30 p.m., City Band Concert at 8:00 p.m., food vendors, craft & product vendors, and much more! Full details about Sweet Corn Serenade will be released soon. We are still accepting applications for craft+product vendors in the park. The early bird deadline has been extended until June 30 and the final deadline to apply is July 15. A registration form can be found at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet/page/sweet_corn_serenade/ and at the Mahaska Chamber office at 222 1st Avenue East in Oskaloosa.

Posted by on Jun 17 2022. Filed under Events, Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

                 

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News