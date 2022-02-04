Oskaloosa Loses Two Tight LHC Matchups

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Indian boys’ basketball team certainly improved since its first bouts against Newton and Norwalk, but unfortunately could not fully turn the tables in a pair of losses last week.

OHS (3-12, 1-9 LHC) fell to Newton 64-58 last Tuesday in Little Hawkeye Conference action, and then dropped a 48-45 decision to Norwalk Friday. It was a sharp upgrade from its losses to the same teams in December where the Indians fell by a combined 47 points.

The Cardinals came out of the gate strong, going up 16-9 on Oskaloosa, but the hosts played more than even the rest of the night, including owning a three-point edge in the final quarter. It proved to be too little and too late as the Indians were swept in the season series.

OHS could not overcome a 57.5%-46.8% shooting deficit, including allowing the visitors to hit nine three-pointers.

The Indians were also outrebounded 27-14, but made up for most of their shortcomings by forcing Newton into 17 turnovers (just nine for Oskaloosa).

Flaherty led his squad with 20 points and six rebounds, while Waylon Bolibaugh had the best night of his season with 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting. He also recorded team highs in assists (3) and steals (3).

Carson Genskow connected on three long balls as part of a nine-point effort, while Will Schultz contributed five points as well.

“We were a step slow in almost every category,” Head Coach Brandon Lenhart said. “We showed urgency late to get tied up, but Newton made enough plays down the stretch. This game, like every other, was an opportunity to move the needle and progress. We had a lot of teachable moments that will help us in the future.”

The Indians trailed by two after eight minutes against Norwalk, but battled back to go up 24-22 at intermission. The advantage grew to four at 42-38 entering the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, OHS was limited to just three points in the final stanza.

Oskaloosa did have the ball in the game’s final possession with a chance to tie. The Indians executed their out-of-bounds play, but a three-pointer by Schultz would not find its way through the cylinder.

Stats are still not available at the time this story was written.

“We really guarded well against Norwalk,” Lenhart said. “It was a close game throughout, a real meat-grinder, and we were playing with composure, playing within ourselves, and having fun playing the game we love. We kept fighting and had a chance to win in the end, but just fell short. We are proud of the strides we are making.”